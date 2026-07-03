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A man with a beard and short hair is looking intently at the camera in a formal setting.
Life

Why Prince Harry Was Reportedly Left Off Cousin Peter Phillips’ Wedding Guest List

A royal commentator says the decision comes down to personal relationships, years of distance, and Peter Phillips’ close bond with Prince William.

Helen Storms44 days ago
Meghan Markle smiling with hair in bun
Pop Culture

Meghan Markle’s Co-Star Jack Quaid Calls Working on New Film ‘Insane’

Jack Quaid shares what it was like working with Meghan Markle on a new film.

Simone Torn113 days ago
Former Prince Andrew in a suit and tie, with short white hair, standing outdoors.
Life

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, Ex-British Prince With Ties to Epstein, Arrested

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, formerly Prince Andrew, has made headlines over the years for his association with Jeffrey Epstein.

Trace William Cowen148 days ago
Meghan Markle
Life

Prince Harry Near Tears as He Says Meghan Markle's Life Became 'Absolute Misery'

Prince Harry is describing the damage he says tabloid news coverage did to his wife, the former Meghan Markle.

Jessica Mcbride176 days ago
Jennifer Lawrence.
Pop Culture

Jennifer Lawrence Admits She Has 'Secret' TikTok Where She 'Rage-Baits' Commenters

She said she regularly gets in fights about the Real Housewives, the Kardashians, and the British royal family.

Kris Seavers251 days ago
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Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on stage, smiling, with Meghan holding Harry's arm. They're at an event with a microphone.
Style

Meghan Markle Shows Off Princess Diana’s Gold Cartier Watch at Charity Event

At a charity event with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle wore Princess Diana’s Cartier watch with a Carolina Herrera dress.

Helen Storms297 days ago
Kate Middleton blonde
Life

Kate Middleton Debuts Blonde Hair in Dramatic New Look — See Photos

The Princess of Wales has a new hair color.

Jessica Mcbride316 days ago
Princess Diana
Life

Princess Diana's Brother Posts Death Anniversary Photo of Island Where She Is Buried

Charles Spencer posted a tribute to his sister, Princess Diana, on the anniversary of her death.

Jessica Mcbride319 days ago
Meghan Markle during an interview, wearing a collared shirt and a delicate necklace
Pop Culture

Meghan Markle Admits She's Only ‘Scraped the Surface’ of Her Battle With Suicidal Thoughts: ‘Never Want Someone Else to Feel That Way’

The Duchess of Sussex told Oprah in 2021 that she was struggled with her mental health while living in the U.K.

Alex Ocho711 days ago
Side-by-side images of Blake Lively and Catherine, Princess of Wales. Lively in a patterned outfit and Catherine in a yellow blazer, posing for the camera
Pop Culture

Blake Lively Apologizes to Kate Middleton Over Photoshopped Photo: ‘That Post Has Me Mortified Today’

The actress jumped on the ‘photoshop fails’ trend before Middleton announced her cancer diagnosis on Friday.

Alex Ocho846 days ago
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Woman in a pleated dress at a public event
Life

Kate Middleton Reveals Cancer Diagnosis in New Video After Rampant Speculation and Conspiracies

"I am well. I'm getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal," the 42-year-old said while announcing her diagnosis.

Joe Price846 days ago
Two images: Left shows a woman in black dress with white trim and veil, right shows a man and woman, woman in red outfit and wide-brim hat
Life

Rose Hanbury Calls Prince William Affair Rumors ‘Completely False’

Rumors of an affair between Lady Rose Hanbury and Prince William have been playing out in British tabloids since 2019.

Alex Ocho849 days ago
Kim Kardashian posing next to a car in a graphic tee and black leather pants
Pop Culture

Kim Kardashian Jokingly Announces She’s on Her Way to Find Kate Middleton Amid Royal Family Conspiracy Theories

In December of 2023, Middleton, Princess of Wales, disappeared from the public eye after being seen at Christmas events with the Royal Family.

Alex Ocho851 days ago
Close-up of Kate Middleton in a formal hat and earrings, smiling at an event
Pop Culture

Photo Agencies Pulling New Images of Kate Middleton Over Concerns They Were Altered

People on social media were quick to call out several defects in the photo of Middleton and her children.

Mark Elibert858 days ago
Elegant woman in a fascinator and navy coat at a public event, smiling
Life

Banksy, Wonka, and BBLs: What the F*ck Is Going on With the Kate Middleton Conspiracy Theories?

What do Banksy, the Wonka experience, and BBLs all have in common? Guaranteed social media engagement, for one.

Trace William Cowen862 days ago
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Pop Culture

Royal House Members Allegedly Had Concerns About Prince Archie's Skin Color, New Book Reveals

In Omid Scobe's new book about the Royal Family, revelations are made about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's tumultuous tenure.

Mark Elibert964 days ago
King Charles photographed in London
Life

Pranksters Mow Giant Penis in Lawn of King Charles’ Coronation Party

A giant penis was mowed into the lawn on the grounds where King Charles will host his coronation party, celebrating the transfer of power to his mother to him.

tara mahadevan1169 days ago
buckingham palace london getty images
Life

Man Shouts ‘I’ll Kill The King’ Before Throwing Shotgun Carriages Into Buckingham Palace Grounds

A man has been arrested outside Buckingham Palace after throwing suspected shotgun cartridges days before the King’s Coronation, police have said.

Sanj Patel1169 days ago

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