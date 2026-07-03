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(L-R) Young Thug and Rich Homie Quan.
Music

Young Thug and Rich Homie Quan's Brother Trade Shots Over Loyalty Doubts: 'Let Him Rest'

Thugger, while expressing that he misses his late rhyme partner, alleged that Quan was going to testify against him in his RICO trial the week he died.

Will Lavin69 days ago
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JULY 16: Rapper Rich Homie Quan performs onstage during 2022 Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash at Center Parc Credit Union Stadium at Georgia State University on July 16, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Music

Rich Homie Quan Memorialized in Posthumous "Song Cry" Music Video

Footage for "Song Cry" was filmed prior to the rapper's death while additional shots were taken at his September 17 funeral.

Jaelani Turner-Williams654 days ago
Rich Homie Quan is pictured
Music

Rich Homie Quan, Atlanta Rap Icon, Dead at 33

The influential Atlanta-born artist released his debut studio album, 'Rich as in Spirit,' back in 2018.

Trace William Cowen679 days ago
rich-gang
Music

Birdman Taps Young Thug for “Blue Emerald” Single and Video Heralding the ‘Next Era of Rich Gang’

Birdman got Young Thug to add another layer of style to the new single "Blue Emerald" off his Rich Gang collective's forthcoming studio album.

Jordan Rose1784 days ago
Rapper Rich Homie Quan visits the SiriusXM studios
Music

Kodak Black to Rich Homie Quan After Listening to ‘I Promise I Will Never Stop Going In’: 'Get Yo Wave Back Boy’

Black took to his Instagram Stories where he posted a picture of him listening to Rich Homie Quan’s mixtape 'I Promise I Will Never Stop Going In.'

Xavier Hamilton1865 days ago
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Will We Ever Get Rich Homie Quan & Young Thug On A Song Again?
Music

Rich Homie Quan Says He's 'Open' to Working With Young Thug Again

Quan feels like their dispute isn't as big as the public makes it out to be.

Xavier Hamilton2397 days ago
Singer Jacquees attends 2019 ESSENCE Festival at Louisiana Superdome
Music

Birdman Hints at 'Rich Gang 2' With Young Thug and Jacquees

Birdman hasn't given up on Rich Gang.

Xavier Hamilton2487 days ago
Young Thug and Rich Homie Quan attend at Opera Gardens
Music

Young Thug Associate Be El Be Says Rapper's Issue With Rich Homie Quan Is 'Deeper Than Rap'

"If you knew the truth you wouldn’t even want them to work together," Be El Be told Reddit.

Xavier Hamilton2522 days ago
Birdman Says Young Thug Rich Gang 2 This Summer
Music

Birdman Says 'Rich Gang 2' Project With Young Thug Could Drop This Summer

Thug claimed he wasn't releasing music this year, but the Birdman collab 'Rich Gang 2' could drop soon.

Marco Margaritoff3024 days ago
Rich Homie Quan
Music

Rich Homie Quan's Debut Album ‘Rich As In Spirit’ Finally Has a Release Date

Rich Homie Quan's long-awaited debut is coming later this month.

Joe Price3058 days ago
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aerial photograph Washington DC
Music

Rich Gang Rapper Fundraises for Family of DC Teen Killed Over Jordans

Mike D’Angelo decided to help out.

Philip Lewis3121 days ago
kyron williams
Music

New Orleans Police Have Identified Another Suspect in BTY Young'N Murder Case

Local police have identified Kyron Williams as a second suspect in the BTY Young'N murder case.

Kyle Neubeck3238 days ago
Rich Homie Quan
Music

Rich Homie Quan Blames Birdman for All Those Young Thug and Rich Homie Quan Song Leaks

Rich Homie Quan talks about that huge Rich Gang leak that took place a few years back and how Birdman was inadvertently involved.

edwinortiz3262 days ago
Image via Facebook
Music

Authorities Have Identified the Man Suspected of Killing BTY YoungN

New Orleans investigators are searching Darryl Bannister Jr., who will be charged with the murder of Rich Gang's BTY YoungN.

Joshua Espinoza3351 days ago
Rich Homie Quan and Young Thug performs at the Collection Launch
Music

Rich Homie Quan Says He and Young Thug Aren't Speaking

During a recent interview, Rich Homie Quan revealed he doesn't speak to Young Thug,

Joshua Espinoza3354 days ago
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Image via Facebook
Music

Rich Gang Member BTY YoungN Shot and Killed

Rich Gang's BTY YoungN was gunned down Saturday night at a New Orleans gas station.

Omar Burgess3364 days ago

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