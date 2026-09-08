Justin Charity Portrait

Justin Charity

Joined July 2014 | 397 posts
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Mary J. Blige with curled hair peeks over sunglasses against a purple background, partially obscured by a wooden surface. She made one of the best R&B albums of the '90s.

The 50 Best R&B Albums of the '90s, Ranked

From Xscape to Aaliyah, these are the best R&B albums released in the '90s.

Justin Charity21 days ago
Boyz II Men matching red sweaters and hats pose together, leaning on a surface, with a vintage sepia tone effect.

The 50 Best '90s R&B Songs of All Time

From classics like SWV's "Weak" to Ginuwine's "Pony," these are the top R&amp;B songs from the '90s that will have you feeling nostalgic, and ready to party.

Justin Charity50 days ago
Four album covers on a red brick background: Jay-Z's "The Blueprint 3," 50 Cent's "Get Rich or Die Tryin'," The Diplomats' "Diplomatic Immunity," and Cardi B's "Invasion of Privacy." The albums feature some of the greatest New York City rap songs of all time.

The 100 Best New York City Rap Songs

The New York Knicks have restored the feeling. So here's the 100 best New York City rap songs of all time, with classics from Nas, Biggie, Jay-Z, Wu-Tang, Mobb Deep, Cardi B, Pop Smoke, and more.

Justin Charity87 days ago
Kanye West in various outfits and styles against a red background, showcasing different phases of his career. Each Kanye represents him from another era, including Kanye in a black shirt and sunglasses from Bully.

Kanye West's Albums, Ranked Worst to Best

We’re ranking Kanye West’s discography—from worst to best—including ‘The College Dropout,’ ‘Yeezus,’ and his latest 'Bully.'

Justin Charity164 days ago
Jay-Z sitting in an office, wearing a cap and casual attire, with cityscape visible through large windows behind him. This was during the Reasonable Doubt era, which is one of the greatest rap albums of the '90s.

The 90 Best Rap Albums of the '90s

From the golden age to the shiny suit era, we're counting down the best rap albums of the 90s, from classics like Nas''Illmatic' to Jay-Z's 'Reasonable Doubt.'

Justin Charity181 days ago
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Riley, 'The Boondocks'

The Best Episodes of 'The Boondocks'

A look back at 'The Boondocks,' one of the most important television shows on the black experience in America.

Justin Charity2179 days ago
diamond

Ranking the Seven Rap Albums That Went Diamond

From 2Pac The Greatest Hits, Eminem The Eminem Show to Outkast Speakerboxxx/The Love Below, here are the 7 diamond selling rap albums ranked.

Justin Charity3045 days ago
Kendrick Lamar Best Songs

The Best Kendrick Lamar Songs

From ‘Swimming Pools (Drank)’ on good kid, m.A.A.d city to ‘Love’ on DAMN, here are the best Kendrick Lamar songs, so far.

Justin Charity3334 days ago
Is 'Dragon Ball Z' The Most Overrated Cartoon Of All Time?

Is 'Dragon Ball Z' The Most Overrated Cartoon Of All Time?

'Dragon Ball Z' is not high drama. Is dragon ball z overrated?

Justin Charity3350 days ago
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The 25 Best Usher Songs

The best Usher songs, including "Confessions" deep cuts.

Justin Charity3625 days ago
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Hillary Clinton Was Literally Destined to Win New York

Hillary Clinton began to lay the foundation for her New York primary victory 15 years ago.

Justin Charity3802 days ago
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After Bernie Sanders' Massive Rally In the Bronx, Where Does He Go Now?

We're three weeks away from New York's presidential primary—where does Bernie stand?

Justin Charity3821 days ago
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Nas Grabs a Proton Pack for New 'Ghostbusters' Clothing Line

Grab your proton packs off the racks!

Justin Charity3822 days ago
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Interview: Dr. Lonnie Smith Bridges the Gap Between Jazz and A Tribe Called Quest

The renowned artist shares his take on hip-hop acts sampling from his catalog.

Justin Charity3825 days ago
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Premiere: Chuuwee and Trizz Present 'AmeriKKa’s Most Blunted 2'

With more than a few choice cuts this time around.

Justin Charity3829 days ago
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Here's the Story Behind Mark Morrison's "Return of the Mack" Video

As told by director Jake Nava.

Justin Charity3836 days ago
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How #BlackLivesMatter Turned Hashtags Into Action

Media researcher Deen Freelon explains how online activism makes an IRL impact.

Justin Charity3844 days ago

Neal Brennan Gets Real

The co-creator of 'Chappelle's Show' returns with a new, painfully honest stage show.

Justin Charity3846 days ago

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