Justin Charity
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The 50 Best R&B Albums of the '90s, Ranked
From Xscape to Aaliyah, these are the best R&B albums released in the '90s.
The 50 Best '90s R&B Songs of All Time
From classics like SWV's "Weak" to Ginuwine's "Pony," these are the top R&B songs from the '90s that will have you feeling nostalgic, and ready to party.
The 100 Best New York City Rap Songs
The New York Knicks have restored the feeling. So here's the 100 best New York City rap songs of all time, with classics from Nas, Biggie, Jay-Z, Wu-Tang, Mobb Deep, Cardi B, Pop Smoke, and more.
Kanye West's Albums, Ranked Worst to Best
We’re ranking Kanye West’s discography—from worst to best—including ‘The College Dropout,’ ‘Yeezus,’ and his latest 'Bully.'
The 90 Best Rap Albums of the '90s
From the golden age to the shiny suit era, we're counting down the best rap albums of the 90s, from classics like Nas''Illmatic' to Jay-Z's 'Reasonable Doubt.'
The Best Episodes of 'The Boondocks'
A look back at 'The Boondocks,' one of the most important television shows on the black experience in America.
Ranking the Seven Rap Albums That Went Diamond
From 2Pac The Greatest Hits, Eminem The Eminem Show to Outkast Speakerboxxx/The Love Below, here are the 7 diamond selling rap albums ranked.
The Best Kendrick Lamar Songs
From ‘Swimming Pools (Drank)’ on good kid, m.A.A.d city to ‘Love’ on DAMN, here are the best Kendrick Lamar songs, so far.
Is 'Dragon Ball Z' The Most Overrated Cartoon Of All Time?
'Dragon Ball Z' is not high drama. Is dragon ball z overrated?
The 25 Best Usher Songs
The best Usher songs, including "Confessions" deep cuts.
Hillary Clinton Was Literally Destined to Win New York
Hillary Clinton began to lay the foundation for her New York primary victory 15 years ago.
After Bernie Sanders' Massive Rally In the Bronx, Where Does He Go Now?
We're three weeks away from New York's presidential primary—where does Bernie stand?
Nas Grabs a Proton Pack for New 'Ghostbusters' Clothing Line
Grab your proton packs off the racks!
Interview: Dr. Lonnie Smith Bridges the Gap Between Jazz and A Tribe Called Quest
The renowned artist shares his take on hip-hop acts sampling from his catalog.
Premiere: Chuuwee and Trizz Present 'AmeriKKa’s Most Blunted 2'
With more than a few choice cuts this time around.
Here's the Story Behind Mark Morrison's "Return of the Mack" Video
As told by director Jake Nava.
How #BlackLivesMatter Turned Hashtags Into Action
Media researcher Deen Freelon explains how online activism makes an IRL impact.
Neal Brennan Gets Real
The co-creator of 'Chappelle's Show' returns with a new, painfully honest stage show.