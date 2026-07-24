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“I’m not a businessman. I’m a business, man"— these are the richest rappers alive today who are businesses, man.Seb Young
The Musk era of Twitter has been a uniquely chaotic chapter in the platform’s history. We take a look at what's happened, as well as what what may be next.Trace William Cowen
Chrissy Teigen, who has famously taken social media breaks due to criticism, is once again facing backlash after she hosted a 'Squid Game'-themed party.Joe Price
Life
Elon Musk Clapped Back at Bernie Sanders by Saying He Forgot That He’s ‘Still Alive,’ and People Have Thoughts
The Tesla boss has been in and out of headlines over the past few months for a variety of stock-related reasons. Now, he's slamming Bernie Sanders.Trace William Cowen