Wealthiest Rappers

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Sean “Diddy" Combs attends the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival
Music

Diddy Becomes a Billionaire, Replaces Kanye on List of 2022's Wealthiest Hip-Hop Artists as West's Net Worth Drops

Diddy has replaced Kanye West on the list of 2022’s wealthiest hip-hop artists following the latter's continued embrace of anti-Semitic conspiracies.

Joe Price1367 days ago
Kanye West arrives at the Balenciaga show on May 22,
Music

Video Shows Kanye West Laughing Over the Fact He ‘Ain’t Touched Cash in Like 4 Years’

While attending the Balenciaga Spring 23 fashion show, Kanye West claimed in a passing comment that he hasn’t physically touched money in years.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1522 days ago
jay z diddy
Music

Diddy Loses Top Forbes Spot to Jay Z After 7 Years On Top

For the first time since 2011, Jay Z has surpassed Diddy on Forbes' list of wealthiest rappers.

tara mahadevan3069 days ago
Kylie Jenner at Sugar Factory American Brasserie at the Fashion Show mall
Pop Culture

Travis Scott Gave Kylie Jenner a Rare $1.4 Million Ferrari LaFerrari as a Push Present

Kylie Jenner was gifted a $1.4 million Ferrari LaFerrari by Travis Scott.

Katherine Barner3072 days ago

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