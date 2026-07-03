LRG

LRG (Lifted Research Group) is a streetwear brand founded in 1999 by Jonas Bevacqua and Robert Wright in Southern California. Rooted in skateboarding, hip-hop, and outdoor culture, LRG is known for graphic-heavy designs and its iconic tree-and-arrow logo, which symbolizes growth and upward movement. Its relevance in early 2000s streetwear comes from blending underground hip-hop artists with skate culture, creating apparel that resonated with youth seeking authentic urban expression. Fans return for LRG’s storytelling approach, which often spotlights emerging creatives and integrates social messages, setting it apart from typical streetwear labels.

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White and navy t-shirts with "LRG I AIN'T FRESH!" graphic text in stylized font
Style

LRG Unveils Official Collab Shirt With Viral 'I Ain't Fresh?' Guy Derrick Lambert, Profits Split 50/50

"When we saw Derrick going viral wearing LRG we immediately knew this was a perfect opportunity to do an authentic and organic collaboration," the brand said in a statement to Complex.

Jose Martinez835 days ago
Man squatting with arms crossed, text reads "I AIN'T FRESH?"
Style

LRG Put the Viral ‘I Ain’t Fresh?’ Guy in a New Ad

The man behind "I Ain't Fresh?" took the internet by storm last week when he paired light blue New Balances with a blue and white striped Ralph Lauren polo.

tara mahadevan843 days ago
A person in a "Palace Saints" jacket with a knight design, and another in a cozy coat and wide pants, seated stylishly.
Style

Best Style Releases: Fear of God, Palace, Corteiz, and More

This weekly roundup of the best style releases includes new drops from Palace, Corteiz, Hellstar, and more.

Lei Takanashi898 days ago
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Why Karmaloop Matters: Industry Veterans Reflect on the Site That Introduced a Generation to Streetwear

Founder Greg Selkoe, 10 Deep's Scott Sasso, The Hundreds' Bobby Hundreds, and more reflect on the Karmaloop era and its impact on streetwear.

Mike DeStefano919 days ago
Supreme The North Face Steep Tech Fall Winter 2022
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Best Style Releases: Supreme, The North Face, KAWS, Denim Tears, and More

Supreme x The North Face Steep Techs, Kaws x General Mills cereal boxes, Denim Tears cotton wreath Levi's, and more great drops are highlighted in this round-up

Lei Takanashi1374 days ago
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Kanye West during Paris Fashion Week - Spring/Summer 2007 - Stella McCartney
Style

LRG to Rerelease Dead Serious Skeleton Hoodie That Kanye West Famously Wore at 2006 Fashion Show

LRG is offering two colorways of the iconic sweatshirt that was originally released in 2006, the same year 'Ye rocked it during Paris Fashion Week.

Joshua Espinoza1737 days ago
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Music

Mixtape: Problem "Ain't Nobody Hotter Than Me Vol. 1"

Twenty eight tracks packed with features.

BJosephs4816 days ago
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Style

LRG’s Cheech & Chong Collaboration is Perfect for Upcoming Stoner Holiday

Puff, puff, passing some apparel your way.

Teofilo Killip4839 days ago
Style

LRG Wanders Into the Desert for Newest Summer 2013 Lookbook

We just hope they brought some water because dehydration sucks.

Teofilo Killip4846 days ago
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Music

Video: Pac Div "Savages"

The Californian trio shoot a gritty, desolate video.

Dharmic X4889 days ago

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