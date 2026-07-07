Why 'The Activist' Competition Series Hosted By Usher, Priyanka Chopra Has People Scratching Their Heads (UPDATE)
Featured
Pop Culture
On Thursday, CBS announced a new competition series 'The Activist,' which will be hosted by Usher, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Julianne Hough.Joe Price
Following what has easily been the hardest and weirdest year of any of our lives, the Academy is unveiling the 2021 class of Oscar nominees.Trace William Cowen
From her Bollywood stardom to marrying Nick Jonas, here’s everything you need to know about Priyanka Chopra.Mallorie List
Priyanka Chopra is 35 and Nick Jonas is 25, just FYI.juliarp