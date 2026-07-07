Priyanka Chopra

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Bad Bunny during day one of the 2026 Wimbledon Tennis Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on June 29, 2026 in London, England. | Indian actor, singer and film producer Priyanka Chopra Jonas in the Royal Box during the semi-finals of the Ladies' Singles Competition on Centre Court.
Pop Culture

Bad Bunny, Priyanka Chopra and More Stars Take Over Wimbledon 2026

Andrew Garfield brought the PDA, Poppy Delevingne added equestrian style and the Royal Box served up a surprise 'Sherlock' reunion.

Maggie Ekberg12 days ago
Priyanka Chopra is Not Here for Your Nick Jonas Marriage Shade 'We're Eight Years In'
Pop Culture

Priyanka Chopra Addresses Nick Jonas Marriage Speculation: 'We’re Eight Years In'

'I don’t know what was it about us that rubbed people the wrong way,' she said of her marriage to the former Jonas Brother.

Bernadette Giacomazzo161 days ago
Nick Jonas in a tuxedo and Priyanka Chopra in a strapless gown pose on a staircase with floral decor in the background.
Life

Nick Jonas Shares New Details About Daughter’s ‘Frightening’ Early Birth

Nick Jonas recalls that he and Priyanka Chopra’s daughter, Malti, was born appearing 'purple' and weighing just 1 pound, 11 ounces.

Helen Storms168 days ago
(L-R) Kanye West, Mariah Carey and Cardi B.
Pop Culture

Here’s How Kanye West, Mariah Carey, Cardi B and Other Celebs Are Spending Christmas

The stars have been gathering with their loved ones to share in this year's holiday joy.

tara mahadevan209 days ago
Two men in suits, in an airplane cabin with a large hole, appear to be struggling against an explosion.
Pop Culture

Idris Elba and John Cena Are Forced to Team Up in New ‘Heads of State’ Trailer

The second trailer for Heads of State sees Idris Elba’s UK Prime Minister and John Cena’s U.S. President put aside their rivalry to stop a global threat—whether they like it or not.

Brighid Tully413 days ago
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Priyanka Chopra photographed at Met Ball
Pop Culture

Priyanka Chopra Says Botched Nose Job Led to Her Going Through 'Deep Depression'

In a new conversation with Howard Stern, Priyanka Chopra reveals that her mental health suffered after getting a bad nose job around twenty years ago.

tara mahadevan1175 days ago
Nick Jonas poses for a photo in 2022
Music

Nick Jonas Says He's 'Trying to Be as Present as Possible' After Birth of Daughter

“The weight of everything is much more intense. I think it’s now about trying to be as present as possible and as thoughtful as you can be," he told 'Variety.'

Brenton Blanchet1514 days ago
Rosie O'Donnell apologizes for mistake
Pop Culture

Rosie O'Donnell Issues Apology to Priyanka Chopra After Confusing Her Father for Deepak Chopra

Rosie O'Donnell took to TikTok to issue an apology to Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra after she confused Chopra's late father with author Deepak Chopra.

Jordan Rose1610 days ago
Nicki Jonas and Priyanka Chopra
Pop Culture

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Welcome First Child via Surrogate

Jonas and Chopra announced the birth of their first child via a surrogate mother, saying in posts on both of their Instagram accounts that they are "overjoyed."

Joe Price1643 days ago
cbs-the-activist-doc
Pop Culture

CBS' 'The Activist' Reality TV Series Pivots to Documentary Format Following Backlash

The former reality competition show, which was set to be hosted by Usher, Priyanka Chopra-Jonas, and Julianne Hough, announced the format switch on Wednesday.

Abel Shifferaw1770 days ago
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Victoria's Secret
Style

Victoria's Secret Aims to Redefine 'Sexy' With Rebranding Initiative

The failing lingerie giant has enlisted figures like Megan Rapinoe and Priyanka Chopra Jonas for its VS Collective—a brand initiative focused on inclusivity.

Joshua Espinoza1861 days ago
Nick Jonas
Pop Culture

Nick Jonas Hospitalized After Suffering Undisclosed Injury While Filming New Show

Nick Jonas was rushed to the hospital in an ambulance late Saturday night after sustaining an injury while filming a new TV show, as reported by TMZ.

Brad Callas1892 days ago
priyanka chopra
Pop Culture

Priyanka Chopra May Join ‘The Matrix 4’

While details remain under wraps for 'The Matrix 4,' Priyanka Chopra Jonas is in final negotiations to join the film.

Joe Price2367 days ago
Priyanka Chopra Nick Jonas
Pop Culture

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Officially Announce Engagement

After much speculation, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra officially announced that they're getting married. The two took to Instagram to share the news about their engagement.

Victoria L. Johnson2895 days ago
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