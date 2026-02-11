Pop Culture

Priyanka Chopra Addresses Nick Jonas Marriage Speculation: 'We’re Eight Years In'

'I don’t know what was it about us that rubbed people the wrong way,' she said of her marriage to the former Jonas Brother.

Priyanka Chopra is Not Here for Your Nick Jonas Marriage Shade 'We're Eight Years In'
Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

If there’s one rumor Priyanka Chopra has grown tired of, it’s the idea that her marriage to Nick Jonas is somehow on borrowed time.

After nearly eight years together, the actor says she’s stopped entertaining speculation about their relationship. “We’re eight years in,” Chopra said to Variety when asked about the persistent chatter. “If people want to keep waiting for it to implode, that’s their choice. I stopped thinking about it.”

The scrutiny hasn’t exactly been subtle. Since the couple began dating in 2018 and married later that year, online commentary has fixated on everything from their 10-year age gap to their different cultural backgrounds.

Chopra, who was born in India and built a dominant career in Bollywood before moving to Hollywood, acknowledges that the early noise was difficult.

“I don’t know what it was about us that rubbed people the wrong way,” she said, pointing to their intercultural marriage and age difference as possible triggers. “It was very hurtful.”

Instead of responding publicly, the two leaned inward. “We both, instead of looking out, just sort of looked at each other,” she explained. “It doesn’t matter.”

Over time, that approach made the criticism easier to ignore. Now, she describes it as “water off a duck’s back.”

The couple wed in December 2018 at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, blending Hindu and Christian traditions. Chopra later added “Jonas” to her legal name. In January 2022, they welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, via surrogacy.

Chopra often keeps details about her family life private, but she has spoken about how quickly their relationship moved. Jonas proposed in Crete in July 2018, just months after they started dating.

Looking back, she admits she initially questioned whether his earnestness was real.

“When I first married him, I didn’t know if it was even real,” she said of his personality. “Nick has this absolute sincerity.”

That quality, she added, hasn’t changed: “He doesn’t feel the need to deviate from that sincerity for anything or anyone. He is himself and comfortable in it.”

For Chopra, that steadiness has had a lasting impact. “I really learned how to be a lot more comfortable in my awkwardness and my insecurities since I got married to him,” she said.

Jonas has been just as vocal in his admiration. Reflecting on an on-set accident during the filming of Citadel, he recalled how she powered through an eyebrow injury to finish a scene.

“Her determination, her grit, her willingness to get her hands dirty, really shows on the screen,” he said. “It’s a pretty big honor to get that front-row seat.”

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