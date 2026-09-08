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Mallorie List

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Joined April 2018 | 32 posts
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Latest Stories

Ariana Grande in a stylized purple-toned image, wearing an elegant off-shoulder dress and displaying tattoos on her hands.

Ariana Grande's Albums, Ranked From Worst to Best

With the release of 'petal,' Ariana Grande has now dropped eight full-length studio albums. Here are all of her albums, ranked worst to best.

Mallorie List42 days ago
Rapper LL Cool J dressed in a red and white Santa Claus outfit, sitting on a patterned couch, smiling at the camera.

The 30 Best Christmas Rap Songs

Hip-hop Christmas songs have been around forever from Run-DMC's "Christmas In Hollis" to DMX’s “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” to Lil Nas X's "Holiday." Here is a list of our favorites.

Mallorie List272 days ago
Avatar: The Way of Water (2022) on hbo

The Best Movies to Watch on HBO Max (August 2023)

From all popular the films like 'Moonfall' to 'Elvis,' here are all the best movies and films available to stream on HBO Max right now (August 2023).

Mallorie List1163 days ago
john legend legendary christmas art

The Best Christmas Songs of All Time

Pull on your ugliest Christmas sweater, get cozy, and turn on some music because here are the 35 Best Christmas songs of all time.

Mallorie List2095 days ago
Pose

The Best LGBTQ-Focused Movies and Shows You Can Stream Right Now

From ‘Pose’ to ‘Disclosure: Trans Lives on Screen’, these are the best LGBTQ movies, tv shows & documentaries worth watching on Netflix, Hulu, Prime & more.

Mallorie List2262 days ago
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spongebob squarepants nickelodeon press

The Best 'Spongebob' Memes

From Spongebob’s 'Ight Imma Head Out’ to Mr. Krabs' blur meme, here are the best 'Spongebob Squarepants' memes of all time.

Mallorie List2562 days ago
Will Smith

The Best Will Smith Movies

'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' star has become a staple of the Hollywood big screen. From 'Independence Day' to 'Hitch,' here are the best Will Smith movies.

Mallorie List2563 days ago
Euphoria

The Best Scenes & Moments From 'Euphoria' Season 1

HBO’s ’Euphoria’ season finale was one filled with teen drama & chaos. Before we say bye to season 1, here are the best scenes and moments.

Mallorie List2600 days ago
coachella performances amy winehouse

The Best Celebrity Documentaries

From Amy Winehouse’s ‘Amy’ to Banksy’s ‘Exit Through the Gift Shop’ documentary film, here are the 10 best celebrity documentaries.

Mallorie List2715 days ago
iPhone

The Best OG Cell Phones of All Time

From retro mobile phones like Nokias & Motorolas to cell phones like Sidekicks & iPhones, here are the best old phones of all time.

Mallorie List2726 days ago
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SNL

The Best 'Saturday Night Live' Cast Members Of All Time

From Tina Fey to Kenan Thompson, here are the 25 best SNL cast members in 'Saturday Night Live' history.

Mallorie List2745 days ago
Tiffany Haddish

Everything You Need To Know About Tiffany Haddish

From working bar mitzvahs to her breakout role in 'Girls Trip,' here's everything you need to know about comedian and actress Tiffany Haddish.

Mallorie List2751 days ago
ariana grande getty kevin mazur

The Best Ariana Grande Songs

After the release of her best album yet, 'thank u, next,' Ariana Grande's catalog is stronger than ever. Here’s our list of the very best Ariana Grande songs.

Mallorie List2764 days ago
SNL

The Most Memorable ‘SNL’ Skits by Celebrity Hosts

From Drake's “Slumber Party” skit to Natalie Portman’s “Natalie’s Rap” short, here are the celebrities who killed it on SNL.

Mallorie List2771 days ago
best first date ideas food tasters

The Best First Date Ideas

Bring the romance back into your dating life with these first date ideas. Here are 14 best first date ideas for you and that lucky someone.

Mallorie List2778 days ago
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Scott Pilgrim

The Best Date Night Movies

Watching a date movie doesn't have to be a bad thing. Here are the best date movies worth watching on Valentine’s Day, or on any date night.

Mallorie List2779 days ago
This is a photo of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

The 10 Best Underrated Cities to Visit in the U.S.

Whether you’re looking for cheap places to travel or a vacation destination, these are the 10 underrated cities in the USA worth visiting.

Mallorie List2787 days ago
This is a photo of TV actress Priyanka Chopra.

Everything You Need To Know About Priyanka Chopra

From her Bollywood stardom to marrying Nick Jonas, here’s everything you need to know about Priyanka Chopra.

Mallorie List2787 days ago

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