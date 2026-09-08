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Ariana Grande's Albums, Ranked From Worst to Best
With the release of 'petal,' Ariana Grande has now dropped eight full-length studio albums. Here are all of her albums, ranked worst to best.
The 30 Best Christmas Rap Songs
Hip-hop Christmas songs have been around forever from Run-DMC's "Christmas In Hollis" to DMX’s “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” to Lil Nas X's "Holiday." Here is a list of our favorites.
The Best Movies to Watch on HBO Max (August 2023)
From all popular the films like 'Moonfall' to 'Elvis,' here are all the best movies and films available to stream on HBO Max right now (August 2023).
The Best Christmas Songs of All Time
Pull on your ugliest Christmas sweater, get cozy, and turn on some music because here are the 35 Best Christmas songs of all time.
The Best LGBTQ-Focused Movies and Shows You Can Stream Right Now
From ‘Pose’ to ‘Disclosure: Trans Lives on Screen’, these are the best LGBTQ movies, tv shows & documentaries worth watching on Netflix, Hulu, Prime & more.
The Best 'Spongebob' Memes
From Spongebob’s 'Ight Imma Head Out’ to Mr. Krabs' blur meme, here are the best 'Spongebob Squarepants' memes of all time.
The Best Will Smith Movies
'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' star has become a staple of the Hollywood big screen. From 'Independence Day' to 'Hitch,' here are the best Will Smith movies.
The Best Scenes & Moments From 'Euphoria' Season 1
HBO’s ’Euphoria’ season finale was one filled with teen drama & chaos. Before we say bye to season 1, here are the best scenes and moments.
The Best Celebrity Documentaries
From Amy Winehouse’s ‘Amy’ to Banksy’s ‘Exit Through the Gift Shop’ documentary film, here are the 10 best celebrity documentaries.
The Best OG Cell Phones of All Time
From retro mobile phones like Nokias & Motorolas to cell phones like Sidekicks & iPhones, here are the best old phones of all time.
The Best 'Saturday Night Live' Cast Members Of All Time
From Tina Fey to Kenan Thompson, here are the 25 best SNL cast members in 'Saturday Night Live' history.
Everything You Need To Know About Tiffany Haddish
From working bar mitzvahs to her breakout role in 'Girls Trip,' here's everything you need to know about comedian and actress Tiffany Haddish.
The Best Ariana Grande Songs
After the release of her best album yet, 'thank u, next,' Ariana Grande's catalog is stronger than ever. Here’s our list of the very best Ariana Grande songs.
The Most Memorable ‘SNL’ Skits by Celebrity Hosts
From Drake's “Slumber Party” skit to Natalie Portman’s “Natalie’s Rap” short, here are the celebrities who killed it on SNL.
The Best First Date Ideas
Bring the romance back into your dating life with these first date ideas. Here are 14 best first date ideas for you and that lucky someone.
The Best Date Night Movies
Watching a date movie doesn't have to be a bad thing. Here are the best date movies worth watching on Valentine’s Day, or on any date night.
The 10 Best Underrated Cities to Visit in the U.S.
Whether you’re looking for cheap places to travel or a vacation destination, these are the 10 underrated cities in the USA worth visiting.
Everything You Need To Know About Priyanka Chopra
From her Bollywood stardom to marrying Nick Jonas, here’s everything you need to know about Priyanka Chopra.