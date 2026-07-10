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Bad Bunny, Priyanka Chopra and More Stars Take Over Wimbledon 2026

Andrew Garfield brought the PDA, Poppy Delevingne added equestrian style and the Royal Box served up a surprise 'Sherlock' reunion.

Bad Bunny during day one of the 2026 Wimbledon Tennis Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on June 29, 2026 in London, England. | Indian actor, singer and film producer Priyanka Chopra Jonas in the Royal Box during the semi-finals of the Ladies' Singles Competition on Centre Court.
Karwai Tang/WireImage | Tim Clayton/Getty Images

Wimbledon has already given tennis fans plenty to talk about this year.

Serena Williams returned to Centre Court after four years away, British wild card Arthur Fery rode a dream run all the way to the semifinals and Jannik Sinner shut down Novak Djokovic’s latest chase for a 25th Grand Slam singles title.

Meanwhile, the stands have doubled as a summer red carpet.

Bad Bunny got things started on opening day, turning up to watch Djokovic defeat Wu Yibing. He attended with longtime collaborator and rumored partner Gabriela Berlingeri, immediately kicking up another round of are-they-or-aren’t-they chatter. David Beckham, Niall Horan, Isla Fisher and Jameela Jamil were among the other familiar faces spotted around the grounds that day.

And the guest list only got bigger from there.

Andrew Garfield and Monica Barbaro arrived together on July 4, packing on the PDA as they traded cheek kisses in the Ralph Lauren suite. Garfield showed off a bushy beard and shaggy hair, a departure that had fans doing a double-take. The couple, who co-star in Luca Guadagnino’s upcoming film Artificial, joined a crowd that included Anna Wintour, Tom Hiddleston, Emma Corrin, Michaela Coel, Sienna Miller, Damson Idris, Simone Ashley and Naomi Ackie.

Elsewhere at Wimbledon, British model and actress Poppy Delevingne found a stylish way to nod to her lifelong love of horses. She wore Chloé for the occasion, finishing the look with a bespoke PJL-branded silk scarf tied in her hair. Delevingne designed the scarf with stylist Holly White and the Premier Jumping League, a new McCourt Global-backed team showjumping league set to begin its inaugural season in April 2027.

Alix Earle made her own entrance later in the tournament alongside her sister Ashtin Earle, Anastasia Karanikolaou and Molly-Mae Hague. After critics compared her lace skirt and jacquard jacket to something out of Bridgerton, Earle beat them to the punch on Instagram.

“Off to Bridgerton .. I mean Wimbledon,” she captioned a carousel from the day.

Thursday’s women’s semifinals brought another wave of famous faces. Priyanka Chopra Jonas watched from the Royal Box and appeared to FaceTime husband Nick Jonas during the action. Cynthia Erivo, Lily James, Anna Maxwell Martin and Darcey Bussell were also in attendance.

Even the seating chart has produced a few unexpected moments.

Queen Camilla watched Wednesday’s matches alongside Dominic West, who played her husband, King Charles III, on The Crown.

Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman later gave Sherlock fans a mini Baker Street reunion, while Dustin Hoffman, Hugh Laurie, Keira Knightley, Tom Ford, Sachin Tendulkar and Virgil van Dijk all showed up Friday.

Karolina Muchova and Linda Noskova will face off in Saturday’s all-Czech women’s final before Sinner meets Alexander Zverev for the men’s title Sunday.

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