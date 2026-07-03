NBA All-Star Game

The NBA All-Star Game is an annual exhibition basketball event organized by the National Basketball Association since 1951. It features the league’s top players from across the country, selected through a combination of fan voting, media, and coaches’ choices. The weekend also includes the Slam Dunk Contest and Three-Point Shootout, which highlight individual creativity and shooting precision beyond the main game. Its relevance traces back to its role as a showcase for emerging stars and established legends, with recent formats allowing team captains to draft players regardless of conference. This shift creates unexpected player combinations and intensifies competition, attracting fans who value both high-level basketball and memorable moments that don’t occur during the regular season.

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Brandy in uniform sings on stage with vibrant lighting and an American flag backdrop.
Sports

Brandy’s National Anthem at NBA All-Star Game Sparks Mixed Reactions

The Grammy winner’s layered rendition with June’s Diary sparked debate, drawing comparisons to past polarizing performances.

Mark Elibert151 days ago
(L-R) GloRilla and Mustard.
Sports

GloRilla Says She Had to 'Trash Talk' Mustard During Celebrity All-Star Game

The rapper took to the court this weekend at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California, as part of Giannis Antetokounmpo's Team Giannis.

Jaelani Turner-Williams153 days ago
Fox Sports personality Nick Wright poses for a portrait on the set of 'First Things First.'
Sports

Nick Wright Says White vs. Black Players May Fix NBA All-Star Game: 'Guys Would Play F*cking Hard'

On 'The Bill Simmons Podcast,' Wright shared his potential solution, if USA vs. The World doesn't work.

Jose Martinez155 days ago
Gilbert Arenas, Nick Young and DeMarcus Cousins laughing on set.
Sports

Nick Young Roasts Karl-Anthony Towns’ Voice With Hilarious Impression

The former NBA player tried to lighten the mood as the crew debated how to improve the All-Star Game.

Jose Martinez505 days ago
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 19: NBA player Tristan Thompson tours the New York Stock Exchange during morning trading on February 19, 2025 in New York City. The stock market opened low amid U.S. President Donald Trump's latest 25% tariff hike and the release of the latest Federal Reserve minutes.
Sports

Tristan Thompson Launches TracyAI During New York Stock Exchange Opening Bell Visit

Thompson serves as the platform's chief content officer and lead advisor.

Jaelani Turner-Williams513 days ago
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Draymond Green
Sports

Draymond Green Calls New All-Star Game Format ‘Ridiculous,’ Says It’s ‘Unfair’ to Seasoned Players

Charles Barkley disagrees, saying that Green's generation "messed" it up.

Trey Alston515 days ago
Barack Obama and Tyrese Haliburton on the 'Young Man and the Three' podcast.
Sports

Barack Obama Tells Tyrese Haliburton The All-Star Game is ‘Broke’ Now: "It Insults the Game"

Obama said he won't be watching All-Star Games until something changes.

Joe Price630 days ago
Fergie sings into a microphone while wearing an off-shoulder dress, performing in front of military personnel holding a flag
Music

Fergie Passes the Crown to Ingrid Andress After Catastrophic National Anthem Performance

Andress sang "The Star-Spangled Banner" on Monday night at the MLB Home Run Derby.

tara mahadevan730 days ago
2024 NBA All-Star Game
Sneakers

Every Sneaker Worn in the 2024 NBA All-Star Game

This year's All-Stars shatter the combined scoring record.

Brandon Richard879 days ago
Chris Brown on stage wearing a cap and a red top with a logo
Music

Chris Brown Claims He Was Uninvited From Playing in the 2024 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game(UPDATE)

The singer suggested that one of the game’s sponsors, Ruffles, took issue with his participation in the game.

Alex Ocho881 days ago
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Sneakers

The Best NBA All-Star Weekend Sneakers, Ranked

From "Columbia" Air Jordan 11s to "Galaxy" Air Foamposite Ones, these are the 10 best NBA All-Star Weekend sneakers of all time.

Mike DeStefano884 days ago
Jully Black sings anthem at all star game
Music

Indigenous Leaders Honour Jully Black for Changing Canadian National Anthem Lyrics at NBA All-Star Game

This week, the Assembly of First Nations (AFN) honoured Canadian R&amp;B singer Jully Black after she subtly changed the lyrics to the Canadian national anthem.

Louis Pavlakos1198 days ago
pascal siakam at all star game
Sports

Pascal Siakam Reacts to CNN Anchor Mispronouncing His Name: "Pascal Shakeem Is Crazy"

Sometimes, reading someone’s name off a prompter can be challenging. CNN host Zain Asher made that painfully clear when she botched Pascal Siakam’s name.

Louis Pavlakos1240 days ago
Adidas launch at NBA all-star game
Sports

Watch: Adidas Unveils Next Era at NBA All-Star Weekend “Remember The Why” Event

Adidas Basketball invited Complex Canada to its "Remember the Why" event at the NBA All-Star Game in Utah highlighting a new era of sneakers and apparel.

Louis Pavlakos1241 days ago

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