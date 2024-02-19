Every Sneaker Worn in the 2024 NBA All-Star Game

To cap off an eventful weekend, the NBA staged its 73rd All-Star Game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana on Sunday night.

If people thought last year's criticism would result in more defense being played in this year's All-Star Game, they were sadly mistaken. Instead, defense was historically absent, as the teams combined for a record 397 points, 211 of which were scored by the Eastern Conference in victory. Karl-Anthony Towns put up a game-high 50 points for the Western Conference, while Damian Lillard had 39 for the East in his first All-Star Game start to take home MVP honors.

See every sneaker that Lillard and the rest of the world's best wore in the 2024 NBA All-Star Game below.