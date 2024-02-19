Every Sneaker Worn in the 2024 NBA All-Star Game

This year's All-Stars shatter the combined scoring record.

Feb 19, 2024
2024 NBA All-Star Game
Justin Casterline / Getty Images
2024 NBA All-Star Game
Justin Casterline / Getty Images

To cap off an eventful weekend, the NBA staged its 73rd All-Star Game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana on Sunday night.

If people thought last year's criticism would result in more defense being played in this year's All-Star Game, they were sadly mistaken. Instead, defense was historically absent, as the teams combined for a record 397 points, 211 of which were scored by the Eastern Conference in victory. Karl-Anthony Towns put up a game-high 50 points for the Western Conference, while Damian Lillard had 39 for the East in his first All-Star Game start to take home MVP honors.

See every sneaker that Lillard and the rest of the world's best wore in the 2024 NBA All-Star Game below.

Bam Adebayo — Air Jordan 38 Low

Bam Adebayo wearing Air Jordan 38 Low
Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images

Giannis Antetokounmpo — Nike Zoom Freak 5 "Thanks for Sharing"

Giannis Antetokounmpo wearing Nike Zoom Freak 5 Thanks for Sharing
Jeff Haynes / NBAE via Getty Images

Paolo Banchero — Air Jordan 38 Low PE

Paolo Banchero wearing Air Jordan 38 Low PE
Stacy Revere / Getty Images

Paolo Banchero — Air Jordan 38 Low PE

Paolo Banchero wearing Air Jordan 38 Low PE
Jeff Haynes / NBAE via Getty Images

Scottie Barnes — Nike Kyrie Infinity

Scottie Barnes wearing Nike Kyrie Infinity
Ron Hoskins / NBAE via Getty Images

Scottie Barnes — Nike Kyrie Infinity

Scottie Barnes wearing Nike Kyrie Infinity
Stacy Revere / Getty Images

Devin Booker — Nike Book 1 "Mirage"

Devin Booker wearing Nike Book 1 &quot;Mirage&quot;
Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images

Jaylen Brown — ANTA Kai 1

Jaylen Brown wearing ANTA Kai 1
Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images

Jaylen Brown — Prototype

Jaylen Brown wearing a Prototype Basketball Shoe
Jeff Haynes / NBAE via Getty Images

Jalen Brunson — Nike Kobe 4 "Gold Medal"

Jalen Brunson wearing Nike Kobe 4 Gold Medal
Stacy Revere / Getty Images

Jalen Brunson — Nike Kobe 6 PE

Jalen Brunson wearing a Nike Kobe 6 PE
Stacy Revere / Getty Images

Stephen Curry — Under Armour Curry 4 Low "NBA Jam"

Stephen Curry wearing Under Armour Curry 4 NBA Jam
Jeff Haynes / NBAE via Getty Images

Anthony Davis — Nike LeBron 21 PE

Anthony Davis wearing Nike LeBron 21 PE
Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images

Luka Dončić — Jordan Luka 2

Luka Dončić — Jordan Luka 2
Ron Hoskins / NBAE via Getty Images

Luka Dončić — Jordan Luka 2

Luka Dončić wearing Jordan Luka 2
Stacy Revere / Getty Images

Kevin Durant — Nike KD 4 "Galaxy"

Draymond Green wearing Nike KD 4 Galaxy
Joe Murphy / NBAE via Getty Images

Kevin Durant — Nike KD 16 "All-Star"

Kevin Durant wearing Nike KD 16 All-Star
Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images

Anthony Edwards — Adidas AE 1 "All-Star"

Anthony Edwards wearing Adidas AE 1 &quot;All-Star&quot;
Justin Casterline / Getty Images

Paul George — Nike Kobe 6 PE

Paul George wearing Nike Kobe 6 PE
Jeff Haynes / NBAE via Getty Images

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander — Converse All Star BB Trilliant CX by darkphilknight

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander wearing Converse All Star BB Trilliant CX by darkphilknight
Stacy Revere / Getty Images

Tyrese Haliburton — Nike Kobe 6 PE

Tyrese Haliburton wearing a Nike Kobe 6 PE
Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images

LeBron James — Nike LeBron 21 "DT Max 96"

LeBron James wearing Nike LeBron 21 &quot;DT Max 96&quot;
Jeff Haynes / NBAE via Getty Images

LeBron James — Nike LeBron 21 "All-Star"

LeBron James — Nike LeBron 21 &quot;All-Star&quot;
Ron Hoskins / NBAE via Getty Images

Nikola Jokic — 361° Big3 Future

Nikola Jokic wearing 361° Big3 Future
Jeff Haynes / NBAE via Getty Images

Kawhi Leonard — New Balance Kawhi 4

Kawhi Leonard wearing New Balance Kawhi 4
Jeff Haynes / NBAE via Getty Images

Damian Lillard — Adidas Dame 8 EXTPLY Custom

Damian Lillard wearing an Adidas Dame 8 EXTPLY Custom
Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images

Tyrese Maxey — New Balance TWO WXY V4 "Gamer Tag"

Tyrese Maxey wearing New Balance TWO WXY V4 &quot;Gamer Tag&quot;
Jesse D. Garrabrant / NBAE via Getty Images

Donovan Mitchell — Adidas D.O.N. Issue 5

Donovan Mitchell wearing the Adidas D.O.N. Issue 5
Stacy Revere / Getty Images

Jayson Tatum — Jordan Tatum 2

Jayson Tatum wearing Jordan Tatum 2
Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images

Jayson Tatum — Jordan Tatum 2 "Momma's Boy"

Jayson Tatum wearing Jordan Tatum 2 Momma&#x27;s Boy
Jeff Haynes / NBAE via Getty Images

Karl-Anthony Towns — Nike G.T. Jump 2 "Total Air Foamposite Max"

Karl-Anthony Towns wearing Nike GT Jump 2 Total Foamposite Max
Joe Murphy / NBAE via Getty Images

Trae Young — Adidas Trae Young 3

Trae Young wearing Adidas Trae Young 3
Stacy Revere / Getty Images
