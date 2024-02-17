Chris Brown Claims He Was Uninvited From Playing in the 2024 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

Chris Brown says he was uninvited from playing in the 2024 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game.

The NBA All-Star Weekend kicked off on Friday, including a Celebrity Game in Indianapolis, Indiana that Brown claims he was originally invited to play in. Brown, 34, fired off a series of posts on his Instagram Story early Saturday morning, including screenshots of what appears to be correspondence he received from an event organizer. The screenshots show detailed logistics for the weekend, as well as uniforms for the games.