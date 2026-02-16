Brandy’s National Anthem at NBA All-Star Game Sparks Mixed Reactions

Performing at midcourt before tipoff, the Grammy-winning R&B star was joined by June's Diary , the vocal group formed by Kelly Rowland. Instead of sticking to a traditional version of "The Star-Spangled Banner," Brandy and the group opted for an arrangement built around layered harmonies, runs, and an R&B-inspired structure.

Brandy sparked a major conversation Sunday night after delivering a bold and unconventional rendition of the national anthem at the 2026 NBA All-Star Game.

"Brandy's anthem was um well…. It made me miss Fergie," one person tweeted. Another viewer had the opposite reaction, writing, "Brandy just turned the National Anthem, into an R&B Song!! That was an amazing rendition." Meanwhile, another fan admitted, "I'm still processing what Brandy just did to the National Anthem."

The creative approach immediately drew strong reactions online, with fans divided over the performance.

The mixed reception places Brandy in a long line of artists whose national anthem performances initially stirred debate before becoming part of NBA All-Star lore.

In 1983, Marvin Gaye delivered a now-legendary version that infused the anthem with soul and groove. While some executives and viewers were caught off guard at the time, the performance eventually became widely celebrated and is now considered one of the greatest interpretations ever. More recently, Fergie made headlines for her jazzy take at the 2018 All-Star Game, which also generated heavy criticism and viral attention.

Brandy's performance, whether praised or criticized, succeeded in capturing attention and adding another memorable chapter to the NBA All-Star Game's history of headline-making national anthems.

Check out more reactions to Brandy's performance below.