The Best NBA All-Star Weekend Sneakers, Ranked

Via Complex Original

NBA All-Star Weekend is the setting for plenty of amazing traditions. We have the Three-Point and Dunk Contest on Saturday night. Of course, we have the game itself on Sunday, where the most gifted basketball players on Earth play no defense and repeatedly toss alley-oops on their way to massive final scores (it’s a love-hate thing, for sure). But one of our favorite All-Star Weekend traditions is all of the amazing sneakers released during the festivities.





With 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend fast approaching, we decided to look back at some of the greatest All-Star Weekend sneakers. First, some ground rules. The sneakers had to be worn during any of the All-Star Weekend events, but also have first appeared during the weekend. That means that iconic sneakers like “White Cement” Air Jordan 3s that Michael Jordan wore while leaping from the free throw line during the 1988 Slam Dunk Contest are not eligible. However, pairs like the “Columbia” Air Jordan 11, while not technically a themed All-Star colorway, are fair game because they were first worn in the 1996 All-Star Game. Sneakers that released during All-Star Weekend but were not worn in an event or categorized as an “All-Star” colorway are also out of contention. That means, as much as we love the Off-White x Air Jordan 5s that released in Chicago in 2020, they aren’t going to be on this list.







Now that we have that out of the way—because certainly you all read that criteria and will totally understand why your favorite sneakers aren’t on the list—check out our picks for the top 10 sneakers in NBA All-Star Weekend history.