GloRilla Says She Had to 'Trash Talk' Mustard During Celebrity All-Star Game

GloRilla has revealed she tried to throw Mustard off his game during the 2026 Ruffles NBA Celebrity All-Star Game.

The Glorious rapper took to the court on Friday (February 13) at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California, where she was on Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Team Giannis, facing off against Anthony Anderson’s Team Anthony. Antetokounmpo’s team wound up victors, beating Anderson’s team 65-58.

Possibly coached by her boyfriend, Toronto Raptors player Brandon Ingram, GloRilla kept her defense strong and made two shots on the court.