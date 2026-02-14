Sports

GloRilla Says She Had to 'Trash Talk' Mustard During Celebrity All-Star Game

The rapper took to the court this weekend at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California, as part of Giannis Antetokounmpo's Team Giannis.

(L-R) GloRilla and Mustard.
Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images

GloRilla has revealed she tried to throw Mustard off his game during the 2026 Ruffles NBA Celebrity All-Star Game.

The Glorious rapper took to the court on Friday (February 13) at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California, where she was on Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Team Giannis, facing off against Anthony Anderson’s Team Anthony. Antetokounmpo’s team wound up victors, beating Anderson’s team 65-58.

Possibly coached by her boyfriend, Toronto Raptors player Brandon Ingram, GloRilla kept her defense strong and made two shots on the court.

The rapper was also motivated by wanting to beat Anderson’s players, particularly producer Mustard.

"I had to trash talk Mustard because he said they was going to win and I knew they weren’t because I’m on the team," GloRilla said in a post-game interview. "I bring the good luck."

GloRilla, who was on Giannis team along with Keegan-Michael Key, Jeremy Lin and MVP Rome Flynn, added that she brought "aggression" to the game.

"So, Mustard and to Anthony Anderson, great game, but y’all lost," GloRilla joked. "So, uh, try again next."

Anderson’s team included Andre De Grasse, Simu Liu and former NBA player Jason Williams.

Despite the loss, Mustard was a good sport about competing against GloRilla, even taking a picture with the Memphis native. During a pre-game interview with ESPN, Mustard revealed that he’d play 10-day for the Los Angeles Lakers or Clippers.

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