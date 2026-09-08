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Brandon Richard

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Joined February 2016 | 16846 posts
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Latest Stories

The Best Nike Kobe Sneakers of All Time

The Best 24 Nike Kobe Sneakers of All Time, Ranked

'81 Point' Nike Kobe 1? 'Grinch' Nike Kobe 6? 'Chaos' Nike Kobe 5? In honor of Mamba Day, here's how we ranked Kobe's best Nike sneakers.

Brandon Richard24 days ago
NBA All Star Sneakers Lead Image

The Best Sneakers in the NBA All-Star Game, Every Year Since 1988

The NBA All-Star Game is a place for players and brands to show off their newest and best sneakers. Here's a look at our favorites.

Brandon Richard213 days ago
Best Nike LeBrons

The 23 Best Nike LeBron Sneakers, Ranked

From the 'South Beach' LeBron 8 to Kith x Nike LeBron 15, here are the 23 best Nike LeBron sneakers ever released.

Brandon Richard261 days ago
off white x nike the ten collection

Ranking All of the Off-White x Nike Sneakers by Virgil Abloh

From the Off-White x Air Jordan 4 'Sail' to Air Jordan 1 'The Ten,' here are all the Nike x Off White sneakers ranked from worst to best, by Complex.

Brandon Richard427 days ago
Union's Nike Collaborations Ranked From Worst to Best

Union's Nike Collaborations Ranked From Worst to Best

From the Air Jordan 1 High to 'Passport Pack' Dunk Lows, this is a ranking of Union Los Angeles' Nike and Air Jordan collaborations from worst to best.

Brandon Richard489 days ago
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Travis Scott x Nike Zoom Field Jaxx 'Light Chocolate'

How to Buy the 'Light Chocolate' Travis Scott x Nike Zoom Field Jaxx

The Travis Scott x Nike Zoom Field Jaxx 'Light Chocolate' drops next week.

Brandon Richard653 days ago
Hommewrk x Saucony Spot-Bilt Sonic Low Release Date

Trinidad James' Saucony Spot-Bilt Sonic Low Collab Is Available Again

The legendary basketball coach Margaret Wade inspires this Spot-Bilt Sonic Low.

Brandon Richard665 days ago
Trinidad James Hommewrk x Saucony Spot-Bilt Sonic Hi Release Date

Trinidad James' Hommewrk x Saucony Spot-Bilt Sonic Hi Drops Today

The rapper honors the late basketball legend Lusia Harris with this vibrant Spot-Bilt Sonic Hi.

Brandon Richard665 days ago
Air Jordan 4 Net White FN7251-107

Official Look at the 'Net' Air Jordan 4

The new style is slated to drop in December.

Brandon Richard668 days ago
Nike KD 4 Christmas Copper Release Date FZ5913-800 Profile

'Christmas' Nike KD 4 Returns This Month

Here's how to buy the cookie cutter-inspired colorway.

Brandon Richard678 days ago
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Air Jordan 9 'Olive' HV4794-030

Here's How to Buy This Year's 'Olive' Air Jordan 9

The original colorway makes its return next week.

Brandon Richard687 days ago
Air Jordan 11 XI Bred Velvet 2024 Release Date

Official Look at the 'Bred Velvet' Air Jordan 11

This OG-inspired style is scheduled to drop in November.

Brandon Richard687 days ago
Air Jordan 14 Retro 'Black Toe' 487471-160

'Black Toe' Air Jordan 14 Returns Next Month

Here's how you can buy the OG colorway.

Brandon Richard698 days ago
Nike Air Flightposte 'Metallic Gold'

Official Look at the 'Metallic Gold' Nike Air Flightposite Retro

The classic is expected to return soon.

Brandon Richard700 days ago
A Ma Maniére x Nike Air Max 95

A Ma Maniére's Nike Air Max 95 Collab Drops Next Week

As part of the 'While You Were Sleeping' collection.

Brandon Richard701 days ago
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Air Jordan 1 High Women's 'Satin Shadow'

Official Look at the 'Satin Shadow' Air Jordan 1

This women's exclusive colorway is slated to drop in October.

Brandon Richard724 days ago
Air Jordan 12 Wolf Grey Release Date CT8013-010

Best Look Yet at the 'Wolf Grey' Air Jordan 12

The new colorway is dropping this month in full-family sizing.

Brandon Richard734 days ago
Adidas Dame 9

How to Buy the Adidas Dame 9

Damian Lillard's ninth signature shoe is launching this week.

Brandon Richard735 days ago

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