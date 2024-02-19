NBA All-Star Weekend Is Awful, Here Are 7 Ways to Fix It
NBA All-Star Weekend is not quite what it once was in the past. We schemed up seven ways to improve it and bring it back to life.
As a young kid in the early 2000s, I marked my calendar every year come February and it wasn't for the Super Bowl. NBA All-Star Weekend was always the draw for me. I remember not having cable as a kid and having to go to my friend's place every year during All-Star Weekend to watch the events. I would catch every single event from the Celebrity Game pregame show to the All-Star Game postgame. I remember vividly watching Josh Smith putting a show in the dunk contest, Steve Nash kicking a pass off the glass to Amar'e on that same night, and Melo & LeBron giving out buckets in the Rookie-Sophomore game. Even the celebrity game has memorable moments like Kevin Hart throwing alley-oops to J. Cole. Creating nostalgic moments seem to be a thing of the past for All-Star Weekend.
The Rising Stars competition is not even a full game anymore. The dunk contest doesn’t have the same excitement. The All-Star game itself has lost its sentiment and pride. You get more entertaining basketball in a Chris Brickley summer run than you do at the All-Star Game. Can All-Star Weekend be revived? Only time will tell but here are seven ways to fix it.
