Joker

Since his debut in 1940, the Joker has become a defining figure in Gotham City’s dark underworld, embodying chaos through his twisted humor and unpredictable violence. Unlike typical villains, his character blurs the lines between madness and method, with iconic portrayals by Heath Ledger in *The Dark Knight* and Joaquin Phoenix in *Joker* deepening his legacy as a symbol of anarchy and psychological complexity. The Joker captivates audiences by upending traditional hero-versus-villain narratives, inviting viewers and readers to explore themes of moral ambiguity and societal breakdown. Fans engage with his stories as a way to confront the unsettling truths beneath Gotham’s surface, making each new comic arc or film a fresh dive into the shadows of human nature.

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Pop Culture

DC Announce New Anime Slate Including 'Absolute Batman,' Joker and Krypto Shows

The studio's first-ever joint showcase with Warner Bros. Animation went down a storm at this year's Annecy International Animation Film Festival.

Trey Alston21 days ago
Person in Joker costume with green hair and white face paint, wearing a suit and bow tie, on a street at night.
Music

King Combs Follows in Diddy's Footsteps With Joker Costume for Halloween

King's father, Diddy, previously donned a Joker look for Halloween 2022.

Trace William Cowen259 days ago
(L) Quentin Tarantino in a tuxedo. (R) Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga as the Joker and Harley Quinn.
Pop Culture

Tarantino Defends 'Joker 2' Praise: 'Who Gives a F*ck What I Like?'

The Oscar-winning filmmaker made headlines for praising 'Joker: Folie à Deux' in a recent podcast.

Alex Ocho582 days ago
Joaquin Phoenix and Christopher Nolan
Pop Culture

Joaquin Phoenix Reveals Christopher Nolan Approached Him to Play the Joker in 'The Dark Knight'

Heath Ledger played the unforgettable villain in the 2008 film, which came out shortly after his death.

tara mahadevan627 days ago
Harley Quinn (Lady Gaga, left) and The Joker (Joaquin Phoenix, right) sit in a courtroom surrounded by people.
Pop Culture

Joaquin Phoenix And Lady Gaga’s Unconventional Creative Process On 'Joker: Folie à Deux’ Set

Phoenix shared that while the process was “uncomfortable” even for himself, “[Lady Gaga] was incredible.”

Kylie Mar656 days ago
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Lady Gaga, Director Todd Phillips and Joaquin Phoenix attend the "Joker: Folie A Deux" photocall at the Venice International Film Festival.
Pop Culture

The First Reviews for 'Joker' Sequel Have Arrived and the Responses Are Mixed

Following its premiere at the Venice International Film Festival, critics have weighed in on the anticipated sequel.

Joe Price681 days ago
Ryan Reynolds and Rob Delaney attend the 'Deadpool 2' fan screening.
Pop Culture

Ryan Reynolds Shares Heartfelt Note About Honoring 'Deadpool & Wolverine' Co-Star Rob Delaney's Late Son Henry

Henry Delaney passed away in 2018 at the age of two from brain cancer.

Jose Martinez697 days ago
Promotional poster for 'Joker' featuring Joaquin Phoenix in makeup, embracing Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn, with spotlight above
Pop Culture

First 'Joker: Folie à Deux' Teaser Trailer Sees Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga Mixing Madness With the Healing Power of Music

Todd Phillips is back in the director's chair for the musical sequel to 2019's Oscar-winning 'Joker,' this time boasting Gaga's Harley Quinn.

Trace William Cowen829 days ago
Pop Culture

Fans Can't Stop Comparing Bill Skarsgård's ‘The Crow’ Remake Look to Jared Leto’s ‘Joker’

Director Rupert Sanders said he got inspiration from modern stars "like Post Malone and Lil Peep."

Alex Ocho870 days ago
Pop Culture

Take a Look at Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix in a Sneak Peek of 'Joker: Folie à Deux'

The musical sequel is scheduled to debut on October 4, 2024.

Jaelani Turner-Williams934 days ago
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Pop Culture

'Florida Joker' Dyed Hair Purple Like 'GTA VI' Character, Wants Additional $1 Million From Rockstar Games

Lawrence Sullivan claims the video game studio used his likeness for the long-awaited 'Grand Theft Auto VI.'

Jaelani Turner-Williams948 days ago
Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn filming the Joker sequel in New York City
Pop Culture

Lady Gaga Seen Filming 'Joker: Folie à Deux' as Harley Quinn in NYC (UPDATE)

With production underway on Todd Phillips' 'Joker' sequel 'Joker: Folie à Deux' fully underway, Lady Gaga has been spotted in costume as Harley Quinn in NYC.

Joe Price1211 days ago
Lady Gaga is in the Joker sequel you guys
Pop Culture

Lady Gaga’s ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ Look Revealed in Photo With Joaquin Phoenix Back in Character

Across from ​'A Star Is Born' Oscar-winner Lady Gaga is Joaquin Phoenix, back in character as the Joker after winning his own Academy Award for the role.

Zach Dionne1249 days ago
This is a photo of Joker 2.
Pop Culture

Todd Phillips Shares First Look at Joaquin Phoenix in ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’

Over the weekend, director Todd Phillips posted on his Instagram a photo of Joaquin Phoenix as Arthur Fleck. 'Joker: Folie à Deux' is a sequel to the 2019 film.

Eric Diep1314 days ago
Diddy dressed as the joker in a heated exchange with Power actor Michael J Ferguson
Music

Video Shows Diddy Getting Into Heated Exchange With ‘Power’ Actor Michael J. Ferguson While Dressed as the Joker

Videos of Diddy as the Joker made the rounds all weekend, including one in which he appeared to get into a heated exchange with an actor from 'Power.'

Joe Price1356 days ago
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lady gaga confirms joker role
Pop Culture

Release Date for 'Joker' Sequel 'Folie À Deux’ Announced, Lady Gaga Confirms She Will Star in Film (UPDATE)

The Todd Phillips-directed 'Joker' sequel, which is titled 'Joker: Folie à Deux,' has received a release date. The film will see Joaquin Phoenix return.

Jordan Rose1444 days ago

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