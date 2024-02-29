Fans Can't Stop Comparing Bill Skarsgård's ‘The Crow’ Remake Look to Jared Leto’s ‘Joker’

Another photo of Skarsgård as his resurrected, gothic-esque Crow character was part of today’s reveal, but it has some movie fans drawing unexpected comparisons to Jared Leto’s take on the Joker as seen in 2016’s Suicide Squad and Zach Snyder’s Justice League cut. Sanders himself said he drew inspiration from people "like Post Malone and Lil Peep."

The original 1994 Crow film was a major hit and Sanders made it clear to Vanity Fair that his new film is an entirely different take, but also considers it somewhat of a tribute to Lee, who died during production of the film in 1993 after he was shot with a prop gun.

“Obviously, it was a terrible tragedy, and it’s definitely something that we’ve always had in mind through the making of the film,” Sanders told the publication. “Brandon was an original voice and I think he will always be synonymous with The Crow and I hope he’s proud of what we’ve done and how we’ve brought the story back again. His soul is very much alive in this film. There’s a real fragility and beauty to his version of the Crow, and I think Bill feels like he is a successor to that.”

As far as Skarsgård's look, Sanders shared, “I think the beauty of Bill is that he has a disturbing beauty, and as he transforms through his loss he becomes this thing that even he can’t control. It’s that famous line: ‘Whoever fights monsters must be careful that they don’t become one.’ That look was me in the ’90s when we were squat-raving in London, [mixed with some modern influences] like Post Malone and Lil Peep. I hope people who are 19 today look at him and go, ‘That guy is us.’”

The Crow will hit theaters June 7. See X users' reactions to Skarsgård's appearance below.