Hulk

The Hulk burst onto the scene in the early 1960s as a groundbreaking symbol of the duality between intellect and primal power. His origin story—scientist Bruce Banner’s transformation into a green behemoth when overwhelmed by emotion—captured Cold War anxieties about uncontrollable forces within. This tension has made Hulk a lasting figure in pop culture, bridging comic books, television, and blockbuster films. Unlike many superheroes who wield their powers with control, Hulk embodies chaotic strength and vulnerability, making his narrative a unique exploration of identity and rage. MCU portrayals by Edward Norton and Mark Ruffalo have deepened this complexity, showcasing Hulk not just as muscle but as a conflicted hero wrestling with his inner demons, drawing fans who relate to his struggle for self-mastery.

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Tatiana Maslany in a blue dress on the left; She-Hulk and Megan Thee Stallion twerking in office attire on the right
Pop Culture

Tatiana Maslany on She-Hulk Twerking Alongside Megan Thee Stallion: ‘Greatest Moment of My Life’

The Canadian actress starred in Disney+'s "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law."

Alex Ocho751 days ago
Pop Culture

Mark Ruffalo Recalls Famous Actor Telling Him Playing Hulk in MCU Meant Directors 'Won't Work With You'

The actor has portrayed Bruce Banner in 10 films and TV shows within the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Jose Martinez876 days ago
Megan Thee Stallion in Disney+'s 'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law'
Pop Culture

Watch Megan Thee Stallion Teach She-Hulk How to Twerk in Disney+ Series

Megan Thee Stallion made her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut this week in in the third episode of the Disney+ series 'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.'

Brad Callas1414 days ago
Megan Thee Stallion performs at Glastonbury Festival 2022
Pop Culture

Megan Thee Stallion Will Appear in Marvel’s ‘She-Hulk’

In an extensive new interview, it was revealed that Megan Thee Stallion has been cast in Marvel's Disney+ series 'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.'

Brad Callas1417 days ago
Disney+'s first trailer for Marvel's 'She-Hulk' series
Pop Culture

Disney+ Shares First Trailer for Marvel's 'She-Hulk' Series f/ Tatiana Maslany and Mark Ruffalo

Fresh off announcing the release date for Marvel’s She-Hulk: Attorney At Law, Disney+ has shared the first trailer for the upcoming 10-episode series.

Brad Callas1521 days ago
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eric bana
Pop Culture

Eric Bana Explains Why He Never Returned to Playing the Hulk

Speaking with Vulture in a lengthy new interview, the former Hulk now admits he wasn’t really interested in returning for the role after his 2003 Hulk debut.

Brenton Blanchet1819 days ago
Lou Ferrigno
Pop Culture

Former Hulk Lou Ferrigno Takes Slight Jab at Today's Superhero Movie Stars

The retired bodybuilder took recently shared an old photo of himself dressed as the Hulk, and managed to throw some shade at today's superhero stars,

Joshua Espinoza1853 days ago
jameela-jamil
Pop Culture

Jameela Jamil Cast as Villain in Marvel’s ‘She-Hulk’ Disney+ Series

'The Good Place' actress Jameela Jamil has joined the cast of Marvel’s upcoming 'She-Hulk' Disney+ series, and she’s taking on the role of a villain.

Joe Price1861 days ago
matthew mcconaughey
Pop Culture

Matthew McConaughey Says He Wanted to Play the Hulk But Marvel Wasn't Game

After Edward Norton decided to leave his role as Bruce Banner and the Hulk behind, Matthew McConaughey says he was one of the first to step up in his absence.

Joe Price2086 days ago
trump
Life

Trump's Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Vandalized by Guy Dressed as Incredible Hulk

This is far from the first time that the current purported POTUS’ Walk of Fame star has been targeted and destroyed.

Trace William Cowen2112 days ago
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tatiana maslany
Pop Culture

Tatiana Maslany Says She Won't Play She-Hulk in New Marvel Series (UPDATE)

Turns out it was falsely reported Tatiana Maslany was cast as She-Hulk in Marvel's upcoming Disney+ series based on the last character created by Stan Lee.

Jordan Rose2128 days ago
Mark Ruffalo
Pop Culture

Mark Ruffalo Open to a Standalone Hulk Movie: 'It’d Be Interesting to Fill in All the Blanks'

Mark Ruffalo is one of the few major actors in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to have not gotten a solo movie, but he's open to changing that.

Joe Price2283 days ago
Mark Ruffalo
Pop Culture

Mark Ruffalo Says He’s in Talks for ‘She-Hulk’ Series, Jokes That Martin Scorsese Should Make a Marvel Movie

Martin Scorsese caused something of an uproar last year when he suggested that Marvel movies are "not cinema."

Joe Price2327 days ago
Mark Ruffalo
Pop Culture

Mark Ruffalo Doesn’t Know If He’ll Play the Hulk Again

Mark Ruffalo stopped by 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert' to promote his new legal thriller, 'Dark Waters.'

Joe Price2435 days ago
Edward Norton Tiff Series
Pop Culture

Edward Norton Says Marvel Was Originally Interested In Darker 'Hulk' Movies

A la Christopher Nolan's 'The Dark Knight Trilogy.'

Gavin Evans2474 days ago
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avengers endgame cast
Pop Culture

'Avengers: Endgame' Re-Release Reportedly Features Deleted Scene Centered Around This Hero

The re-release, which hits theaters June 28, will feature additional content including an intro from co-director Anthony Russo.

Kyle Shokeye2578 days ago

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