DC Comics
DC Comics is a major American comic book publisher founded in 1934, home to iconic superheroes like Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman. As the foundation of the DC Universe (DCU), it has expanded into television, film, and digital media, with landmark series such as *The Dark Knight Returns* and *Watchmen* redefining superhero narratives through mature themes and complex characterizations.
Its relevance traces back to pivotal moments like the 1986 *Crisis on Infinite Earths* event, which reshaped its multiverse and storytelling approach. Fans return for its exploration of darker, morally ambiguous heroes and ongoing character arcs that challenge traditional heroism, fostering deep engagement through fan theories and community discussions around the evolving DCU.