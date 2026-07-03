DC Comics

DC Comics is a major American comic book publisher founded in 1934, home to iconic superheroes like Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman. As the foundation of the DC Universe (DCU), it has expanded into television, film, and digital media, with landmark series such as *The Dark Knight Returns* and *Watchmen* redefining superhero narratives through mature themes and complex characterizations. Its relevance traces back to pivotal moments like the 1986 *Crisis on Infinite Earths* event, which reshaped its multiverse and storytelling approach. Fans return for its exploration of darker, morally ambiguous heroes and ongoing character arcs that challenge traditional heroism, fostering deep engagement through fan theories and community discussions around the evolving DCU.

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DC logo.
Pop Culture

DC Announce New Anime Slate Including 'Absolute Batman,' Joker and Krypto Shows

The studio's first-ever joint showcase with Warner Bros. Animation went down a storm at this year's Annecy International Animation Film Festival.

Trey Alston21 days ago
A person wearing a hoodie with a Superman design, featuring a soccer ball and a USA shield, stands against a backdrop of city lights.
Style

Peace Collective x DC Comics x US Soccer Collection: How to Shop

The new collaborative collection is available on Complex.

Complex Staff58 days ago
Gerry Conway attends ABC and Marvel honor Stan Lee at New Amsterdam Theatre on October 07, 2019 in New York City. (
Pop Culture

Marvel and DC Comics Legend Gerry Conway Dies at 73

Conway was best known for co-creating the Punisher, Ms. Marvel, and several DC Comics characters.

Joe Price81 days ago
Zack Snyder
Pop Culture

Zack Snyder Defends 'Release the Snyder Cut' Movement: 'They Did a Lot of Good'

He also had good words for 'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.'

Trey Alston139 days ago
Chris Pratt in a plaid suit and James Gunn in a yellow jacket, smiling together.
Pop Culture

Chris Pratt Says James Gunn Laughed When He Sent a Picture of Himself as Batman: 'Never an Option'

The 'Guardians of the Galaxy' star even went through the effort to Photoshop himself as Batman, but Gunn wasn't convinced.

Joe Price175 days ago
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Sebastian Stan in a black suit and white shirt stands against a blue curtain background.
Pop Culture

Sebastian Stan Reportedly in Talks to Join ‘The Batman Part II’ Role

The Oscar-nominated actor is rumored to join Robert Pattinson in the upcoming film.

Alex Ocho192 days ago
Vintage 'Superman' comics
Pop Culture

Iconic DC Villain Brainiac Just Became Superman’s New Problem in the DCU

The beloved DC villain will go head-to-head with the Man of Steel and another classic 'Superman' antagonist.

Richard Chachowski242 days ago
Person in Joker costume with green hair and white face paint, wearing a suit and bow tie, on a street at night.
Music

King Combs Follows in Diddy's Footsteps With Joker Costume for Halloween

King's father, Diddy, previously donned a Joker look for Halloween 2022.

Trace William Cowen259 days ago
Colin Farrell, wearing a textured blazer, holds a microphone and gestures with one hand, seated against a plain background.
Pop Culture

Colin Farrell Says ‘The Batman: Part 2’ Is 'Scarier' With Bigger Stakes

The Penguin actor says fans should brace for a darker, more intense chapter in the Batman saga.

Griff Griffin291 days ago
Alan Ritchson and James Gunn
Pop Culture

Alan Ritchson Has 'Exchanged' Words With James Gunn About Being DCU's Next Batman

The 'Reacher' star says "you wouldn't even have to pay me" to done the famous cape and cowl.

Trey Alston321 days ago
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David Corenswet at the Superman premiere at July 7, 2025.
Pop Culture

James Gunn’s Superman Just Broke a Huge Record

The movie shattered a long-standing record just 18 days after release.

Grace Galante352 days ago
James Gunn
Pop Culture

James Gunn Calls ‘Superman’ an ‘Immigrant’ Story, Says We’ve ‘Lost’ ‘Basic Human Kindness’

The DC Studios head also said that immigration is at the core of the superhero epic.

tara mahadevan375 days ago
Buddy Hield
Sports

Buddy Hield Rejects Batman Label, Declares Himself a Power Ranger Instead

But which color ranger does the Warriors shooting guard embody the most?

Trey Alston433 days ago
Ben Affleck at SXSW, wearing a dark suit with a white shirt, standing against a yellow background with event logos.
Pop Culture

Ben Affleck on His 'Failings' in Batman Roles: 'A Lot of Unhappiness'

The Oscar winner debuted as Batman in 2016's 'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.'

tara mahadevan479 days ago
Dylan Clark, Andy Serkis, Robert Pattinson, Zoe Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, and Matt Reeves attending the special screening of The Batman at BFI IMAX Waterloo, London.
Pop Culture

'The Batman 2' Has Been Delayed a Year, Will Hit Theaters in 2027

Tentatively titled 'The Batman — Part II,' the sequel will arrive in theaters in October, 2027.

Joe Price567 days ago
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