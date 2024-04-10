Joaquin Phoenix returns to the role that landed him his first Oscar win in Todd Phillips’ Joker: Folie à Deux, the long-awaited first teaser trailer for which was released on Tuesday.

This time around, Phoenix’s Arthur Fleck is joined by Lady Gaga’s psychiatrist-turned-partner Harley Quinn, a character whose own history of big-name portrayals has previously counted Margot Robbie (Birds of Prey and related titles) and Kaley Cuoco (Max's animated Harley series).

Set to a trailer-fied version of the timeless ballad "What the World Needs Now Is Love," the teaser goes heavy on the healing power of music. While it doesn't appear to show Gaga or Phoenix singing onscreen, there's plenty of dancing.

As you've likely heard in the years since 2019's original Joker rollout, Phillips' sequel gives our two leads a surprising musical foundation from which to explore the shared madness referenced in the film's title.