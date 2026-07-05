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MC Sparky D, Pioneering Female Battle Rapper and Roxanne Wars Icon, Dies

The Brooklyn-born MC helped define the Roxanne Wars and paved the way for generations of women in hip-hop before later dedicating her life to gospel music and ministry.

MC Sparky D wearing sunglasses and a houndstooth jacket smiles, standing in front of a wall with motivational words.
(Image via Instagram)

Hip-hop has lost one of its earliest female trailblazers.

MC Sparky D (sometimes written as “Sparky Dee” or “Sparky-D”), born Doreen C. Broadnax, has died, according to a statement shared by Okayplayer. A pioneering MC from Brownsville, Brooklyn, Sparky D helped break barriers for women in rap and became one of the defining voices of the legendary Roxanne Wars during hip-hop's formative years. She was 61.

After first recording with the all-female group The Playgirls, Sparky D launched her solo career in 1985 with "Sparky's Turn (Roxanne You're Through)," one of the earliest response records aimed directly at Roxanne Shanté, who had herself become famous with her answer record to UTFO’s “Roxanne Roxanne,” called “Roxanne’s Revenge.” The flood of “Roxanne”-themed records that followed became known colloquially as “the Roxanne Wars.”

At the height of the feud, Shanté and Sparky D began doing shows together, often wearing boxing gloves to play up the antagonism. They recreated those battles on record on 1985’s "Round 1.”

Sparky continued releasing music throughout the 1980s, including "He's My DJ" with Kool DJ Red Alert and her 1988 debut album, This Is Sparky D's World, cementing herself as one of rap's first respected female battle MCs.

Following news of her passing, tributes poured in from across the hip-hop community. DJ Premier remembered becoming an “instant fan” during the Roxanne Wars.

"One of the 1st Female Battle MC's representing Brownsville Brooklyn, NY. I became an instant fan when she battled @imroxanneshante in the early 80's and I always bought her records from day 1," he wrote on Instagram.

He added, "Her relentless voice and delivery made her an instant force to be reckoned with. I'm blessed to have met her... and I'm glad that @nas and I were able to give her flowers on our new record 'BOUQUET.'"

MC Sha-Rock also honored Broadnax, writing, "The HIP HOP WORLD has taken a tremendous loss. RIP to our sister Doreen Broadnax aka 'Sparky D.'"

Away from rap, Broadnax overcame drug addiction and dedicated her life to ministry after moving to Atlanta in 2004. She founded Treasure Ministries, transitioned into gospel rap, and won a Gospel Choice Award in 2007 for her song "This Is for the Church."

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