Cardi B Says She's 'Hip-Hop’s Britney Spears'

Cardi B is staking her claim as “hip-hop’s Britney Spears.”

The Brimcess compared herself to the Princess of Pop in a video posted to her Instagram Stories on Monday (July 20).

“I’m really hip-hop’s Britney Spears,” she proclaimed while filming from a car, reasoning that, like peak tabloid-era Brit, the press obsesses over her every move.

“You know I got all the tea on these celebrities, I know who’s fucking who and what’s doing what. But guess what? Nobody reports about it,” Cardi said. “You wanna know why? Because nobody gives a fuck.

“But when it comes to me, the Brim, I can’t even piss in a motherfucking cup, bitch. You gotta take the good with the bad—it is what it is. People pay for this type of talk. Bringing the motherfucking drama.”