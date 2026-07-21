Cardi B Says She's 'Hip-Hop’s Britney Spears'

Cardi B is staking her claim as “hip-hop’s Britney Spears.”
The Brimcess compared herself to the Princess of Pop in a video posted to her Instagram Stories on Monday (July 20).
“I’m really hip-hop’s Britney Spears,” she proclaimed while filming from a car, reasoning that, like peak tabloid-era Brit, the press obsesses over her every move.
“You know I got all the tea on these celebrities, I know who’s fucking who and what’s doing what. But guess what? Nobody reports about it,” Cardi said. “You wanna know why? Because nobody gives a fuck.
“But when it comes to me, the Brim, I can’t even piss in a motherfucking cup, bitch. You gotta take the good with the bad—it is what it is. People pay for this type of talk. Bringing the motherfucking drama.”
The press most recently followed Bardi to Paris Haute Couture Week earlier this month, where she turned heads in a red gown at the Robert Wun Haute Couture Fall/Winter show.
More germanely, the rapper has also recently been photographed with Nigerian soccer star Maduka Okoye, both in Paris and in Italy.
Bardi’s Venice dinner with Okoye drew speculation of a possible romance months after the Am I the Drama? artist split from NFL wide receiver Stefon Diggs, with whom she had a son last year.