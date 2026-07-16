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Sons of Biggie and Jadakiss Star in ONLY ONE’s Debut Collection Campaign

WOODstack’s first in-house label arrives today with a Summer 2026 collection rooted in the golden era of New York street culture.

Two guys wearing only one
OnlyOneUSA.com

New York's newest streetwear label is arriving with deep bloodlines. ONLY ONE, the debut in-house brand from retailer WOODstack, launches its Summer 2026 collection today, Thursday, July 16, with CJ Wallace and Jae'Won—sons of The Notorious B.I.G. and Jadakiss, respectively—as the faces of its opening campaign.

WOODstack owner Sunny Singh, who has spent more than 30 years building the retailer, formally unveiled ONLY ONE alongside creative director Ian Anton, formerly of Richardson Magazine, and Andy Friedman, a former Timberland Brand Partnerships executive whose three decades at the company included collaborations with Supreme, Stüssy, Pharrell, Virgil Abloh, and KITH.

The campaign was shot by artist Gogy Esparza in a style channeling the cinematic work of Hype Williams and Director X. Wallace and Jae'Won are joined by model Faith Jaggernauth, rapper Ize, and Public Housing Skate Team's Vlad Gomez.

"Gogy and I pulled inspiration from our favorite music videos from that era," Anton said in an interview with Hypebeast about the new collection. "Jae'Won and CJ Wallace were the natural faces of the campaign because they represent a direct lineage to that foundational era while carrying it forward into today."

The collection draws from the visual vocabulary of late-1990s and early-2000s street culture, with specific nods to the era's defining figures. A Chrome Football Jersey references the chrome typography of Ruff Ryders Vol. 1, a Beware of Dogs Long Sleeve salutes DMX, and a Jesus Piece T-shirt carries the original pendant design made famous by Biggie.

"Those references aren't nostalgia for nostalgia's sake," Anton said. "They represent defining moments in street culture that continue to influence fashion today. ONLY ONE exists to celebrate that foundation while presenting it through a modern lens."

Friedman, for his part, credited his years at Timberland with shaping the brand's ethos. "I always was interested in how artists felt while wearing a Timberland 6" Boot," he said. "I was fortunate to hear firsthand how someone like DMX felt while wearing Timbs. Descriptors like 'Invincible,' 'One with myself,' and 'Couldn't perform in anything else' became part of the driving force for creating something that has meaning, stands for something and can stand the test of time."

The Summer 2026 collection is available now at OnlyOneUSA.com and all WOODstack locations. A new WOODstack Harlem flagship is also slated to open later this year.

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