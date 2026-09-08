Jack Lynch
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Sprite’s Oana Vlad On Why Music Remains Central To The Brand’s Culture Strategy
“Live events are at the heart of what Sprite and music are about,” says Oana Vlad, Vice President of Sprite Global Brand.
Splash! Festival 2026: German Rap, EsDeeKid & Sprite Make Waves
A weekend at splash! showed the global strength of hip-hop, bringing together the next gen of German rap talent, standout UK performances, and influential voices from American rap—with Sprite creating one of the event’s most memorable cultural spaces.
British Man Given Indefinite Hospital Order After Killing His Grandmother, Then Having Sex With Her Corpse
Donovan Miller, 31, choked his grandmother, Phyllis Grant, 76, and beat her over the head with a vase at their shared home in East London’s Plaistow. The att...
Teen Sentenced To Six Weeks Behind Bars After Racially Abusing Marcus Rashford On Twitter
A teenager has been sentenced to six weeks in prison for racially abusing England and Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford following the Euro 2020 final...
The Met Police To Issue 20 Fines To Downing Street Following Parties During Lockdown
The Metropolitan Police has announced that they will be issuing 20 fines for the people who attended parties held at No. 10 Downing Street and Whitehall...
Kano Joins Cast Of Daniel Kaluuya’s 2023 Netflix Drama ‘The Kitchen’
Grime music legend Kano, also known as Top Boy actor Kane Robinson, will star in Daniel Kaluuya’s upcoming Netflix drama, The Kitchen. Fellow Brit Kaluuya...
0161 Rapper Meekz Steps Out With New Drill Heater “Airmax’s”
Over Kyle Evans’ piano-laced production, Meekz tells a tale about his past life on the roads while also letting us know how many pairs of new creps he can buy..
Watch Kwengface's Ghana-Set Visuals For “Runtz / Oh My”
Kwengface, one of the UK drill scene’s leading lights, has followed up his debut project—last August’s YPB: The Come-Up—and a number of freestyles with a new
Bree Runway’s “Somebody Like You” Is A Pop Ballad You Need To Hear
Keeping up the momentum from last month’s “Pressure”, Hackney pop powerhouse Bree Runway is back with another bang, this time in the form of heart-tugging balla
M Huncho Shows Off New Mask In Video For “The Worst”
It’s not even been two weeks since M Huncho dropped his Giggs-assisted single “Lean”—lifted from his forthcoming debut album, Chasing Euphoria—but now he’s...
Trials For Medicinal Use Of Cannabis To Start ‘As Soon As Possible’ In The UK
The Department of Health and Social Care has announced that large-scale trials of medicinal cannabis will begin “as soon as possible” in the United Kingdom.
M Huncho Gears Up For Debut Album With Giggs-Assisted “Lean”
M Huncho has announced that his debut album, ‘Chasing Euphoria’, will be out on May 20, and to keep us going—following last month’s “Warzone” with Headie One...
CD, Vinyl Sales Are Up By 12.8% For UK Recorded Music Industry
The Association of Independent & Major Record Labels (AIM) has collected data that shows recorded music in the UK has seen a 12.8% increase in physical sales...
FC Barcelona's Stadium To Be Renamed In New Deal With Spotify
The partnership has been put in place to extend the football club’s iconic stadium, Camp Nou, which will be officially renamed ‘Spotify Camp Nou’ by the summer.
Football Brothers Kurt & Yoan Zouma Are Going To Court Over Cat Kicking Video
The RSPCA has said that it has started prosecution proceedings against professional footballers Kurt Zouma and his brother, Yoan, in their roles in filming...
Under-25s Could Soon Be Banned From Buying Cigarettes In The UK
As the UK continues to attempt to make the nation smoke-free by the end of the decade, the next step could be a ban on under 25s being able to buy cigarettes.
Cost Of Food In Britain Could Rise By 15% Due To Conflict In Ukraine
A leading food industry boss has warned that the price of food could spike as a result of the current war in Ukraine. Ronald Kers, the boss of food...
Diesel Prices In Britain Soar With Biggest Overnight Jump Since 2000
As oil prices continue to soar and hit household budgets, the RAC motoring group has said that the average price of a litre of diesel rose from 3p to a recor...