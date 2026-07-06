Like any father, T.I. wanted to keep his children out of trouble — and out of the recording booth.

Speaking on Arian Simone's podcast Welcome to the Fearlessly Living, the Atlanta rapper said he actively steered his kids away from the entertainment industry, pointing to a culture of betrayal he witnessed firsthand. "To be honest with you I never wanted them involved. Not just my daughters, none of my children," he said.

But having been in the industry for almost his entire life, the 45-year-old wanted to protect his children. "I just know how much treachery, how much betrayal … how much of the dark side exists in this and I never wanted to expose them to that. I always wanted them to be able to tailor make their own path and create they own motion coming from different areas given the influence that we've already created in this industry."

The father of seven said he envisioned at least one child going into real estate, and hoped that they would fulfill other roles in society. "It's not enough lawyers, doctors, engineers, architects … It's not enough of them in the world coming from our households," he said.

"We got a thousand rappers, producers, DJs, models, actors — not that there's anything wrong with any of this,” he continued. “But for us to evolve the way that I envision us evolving, I just feel like we need more Thurgood Marshalls, we need more Ben Crumps. We need more than just entertainment. We can't just entertain our way out of the slump that we're in."