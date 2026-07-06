GET THE APP

STYLE

SNEAKERS

POP CULTURE

SPORTS

BETS

LIFE

SHOWS

Music

T.I. Reveals He Never Wanted His Kids to Get Into Entertainment: ‘We Got a Thousand Rappers’

The Atlanta rapper opened up on Arian Simone's 'Fearlessly Living' podcast about shielding his children from the industry's darker side and why Black communities need more lawyers and doctors.

2025 BET Awards - Show
Kevin Winter / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

Like any father, T.I. wanted to keep his children out of trouble — and out of the recording booth.

Speaking on Arian Simone's podcast Welcome to the Fearlessly Living, the Atlanta rapper said he actively steered his kids away from the entertainment industry, pointing to a culture of betrayal he witnessed firsthand. "To be honest with you I never wanted them involved. Not just my daughters, none of my children," he said.

But having been in the industry for almost his entire life, the 45-year-old wanted to protect his children. "I just know how much treachery, how much betrayal … how much of the dark side exists in this and I never wanted to expose them to that. I always wanted them to be able to tailor make their own path and create they own motion coming from different areas given the influence that we've already created in this industry."

The father of seven said he envisioned at least one child going into real estate, and hoped that they would fulfill other roles in society. "It's not enough lawyers, doctors, engineers, architects … It's not enough of them in the world coming from our households," he said.

"We got a thousand rappers, producers, DJs, models, actors — not that there's anything wrong with any of this,” he continued. “But for us to evolve the way that I envision us evolving, I just feel like we need more Thurgood Marshalls, we need more Ben Crumps. We need more than just entertainment. We can't just entertain our way out of the slump that we're in."

Despite those wishes, several of his children have found their way into entertainment, with sons King and Domani rapping, Messiah making country-blues music, and daughters Zonnique and Heiress singing. Deyjah Harris has moved toward modeling and social media instead.

To their father’s point, some of the children witnessed the nastier side of the industry. When 50 Cent targeted Tiny Harris online, both King and Domani released diss tracks in their mother's defense, pulling the feud into the next generation. On The Ebro Laura Rosenberg Show on March 3, T.I. said he was conflicted: "No, I don't enjoy it. I spent so much time trying to get this lil n—a off the ledge. Now, he has justifiable means to undo all of the teaching that I've been teaching."

He drew a line when King posted a photo wearing a shirt featuring 50 Cent's late mother. "I said that's enough when I seen that damn T-shirt," T.I. said. "I'm big on treating people the way I want to be treated."

T.I.'s 12th studio album, Kill the King, is reportedly set to be his final musical offering. He was spotted alongside Domani and King Harris at the 2026 BET Awards, celebrating what he has called his final chapter in the business he once tried to keep his children out of.

Related Stories

T.I. in a plaid suit and sunglasses stands on a red carpet at an awards event.
Music

T.I. Says Each of His Children Carry a Different 'Piece' of His Personality

The Atlanta rapper says all of his children are unique but sees different parts of himself reflected in each of them, calling it "real cool" to watch as they step into their own careers.

Mark Elibert23 days ago
Pop Culture

How Many Kids Does T.I. Have? Everything To Know About The Rapper’s Blended Family

T.I. is a father of seven children. Here’s everything to know about his kids Zonnique, Messiah, Domani, Deyjah, King, Major, and Heiress.

Starr Savoy959 days ago
T.I. attends the "Burden" Atlanta Red Carpet Screening
Pop Culture

T.I. Explains Why He Parents His Daughters Differently Than His Sons

"To be honest with you, I only feel the need to protect the girls from heartbreak," T.I. said during a recent episode of 'T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle.'

Xavier Hamilton2287 days ago

Trending

1
StyleHow to Buy: Ohana Hatake Full-Bloom "Rainbow" Collection
2
SneakersComplex Introduces the 5 for 5 Sneakers Quiz
3
StyleWalton Goggins Enlisted for RIMOWA Campaign Film Introducing Aluminum Dartboard Case
4
SneakersHow to Buy the 'Triple White' Pharrell x Adidas Virginia Adistar Jellyfish
5
Pop CultureUsher Kicks Woman Off Stage, She Claps Back at Internet: 'I Looked Good ASF'
6
Pop CultureEverything Marvel Studios Announced During San Diego Comic-Con 2026

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App