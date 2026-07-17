The page is run by three people who treat X as the place where rap discourse starts, balancing speed with gut-check ethics around drama, allegations, and beefs.

In an era that's allegedly about relatability and parasocial relationships with talent, there's something ironic about the success of Kurrco. The anonymously run account, which as of publication has over 400,000 followers on its main platform, X, formerly Twitter, has become one of the most engaged outlets for hip-hop news. Kurrco is mostly an aggregator site, reposting updates for artists, or clipping from other publications' stories and videos, focusing mostly on the A-list of major label hip-hop, the Travis Scotts, the Playboi Cartis and the Drakes of the world. The outlet is known for speed, typically posting within minutes of an incident or drop, and can focus on the granular. It has broken news—Kurrco was the first to confirm the release date for Playboi Carti's MUSIC. As aggregators are prone to do, Kurrco has also gotten things wrong, like when the account posted and deleted news about the Recording Academy hitting up Drake so he can submit Iceman for a Grammy. In a way, Kurrco exemplifies a key reality of contemporary hip-hop journalism: in a world where commentators like DJ Akademiks, DJ Vlad, or even Joe Budden are most associated with hip-hop coverage, it's mostly anonymous aggregators—the ones sometimes accused of being surreptitiously funded by record labels—who actually do the work of providing headlines. It's these small operations, often using foreign labor, who set the agenda for the powerful people in hip-hop media.

Who is Kurrco?

In short, Kurrco is just another dude. He's never lived in the US, although he frequents regularly, including a visit to New York City last month to see Don Toliver, among other reasons, and currently resides in an European country. (He did not want his identity or the location where he lived revealed, which Complex agreed to.) He grew up enthralled with hip-hop, which, if you were growing up in the 2000s, meant going deep into online communities and forums.

"I would sit there with my older cousins, they would send me in their room and they had these walls of posters and it was just 50 Cent. It was Eminem. It was like D12. It was all kinds of rappers," the man we’ll refer to as Kurrco said during a Google Meet interview where he kept his camera off. "It was just so fascinating…that’s what cool was to to me." In those days, being on the internet fucking around with rap was mostly a hobby thing, not a career path. (His educational background was a mix of computer science and business administration.) So that meant a lot of internet forums and a lot of shit posting, including on KanyeToThe (KTT), where his username "Paul M Denino" was eventually banned. For years there have been rumors online about how Paul M Denino pushed the limits of trolling to obscene lengths, including saying sexually suggestive things about Ye's oldest daughter North West. Kurrco has denied the claims about North in the past and still denies it here. "I was trolling as a younger teenager and shit, but I never said any of what they're trying to attribute to me in terms of the fucking pedo shit or whatever," he said. "Me addressing it again is not going to do anything. It didn't do anything the first time. People are still running with it because at the end of the day, some people just need a reason to hate on me or they need a justification that they can use in public." What he does admit, however, is that he was a troll as a young person on the Internet and maybe took things too far. Kurrco said he was banned not because of any Ye related incident but because he misgendered singer Arca—"which was a little fucked up," he admits. "What is true is that I was edgy for sure. I don't know, I was saying all kinds of shit. It was 2016. So it was the election and shit. That was a very sensitive topic. So I knew I'd get a reaction out of someone by saying I voted for [Donald'] Trump when I obviously couldn't and I didn't," Kurrco said. "Look, man, I regret a lot of those times. Surely I could have spent my time better than trolling on a fucking Internet forum, at what, 15, 16."

He eventually started a Twitter account as Squirt Reynolds—which included more shit posting—before stumbling into what would become Kurrco. "Honestly, it was never planned," he said. "I never envisioned myself running a Twitter account like this. It started off as an inside joke between me and my friends, but then over time I realized there was a following that was actually building and there were actually people from the music industry who started to follow the account and trust everything that gets posted."

What does Kurrco mean?

The word "Kurrco" actually means nothing. "It is really just a word I came up with," he said. "It's just a two syllable word. I knew I needed something that's able to be said quickly and easily." Kurrco emerged during the post-pandemic days, when the tenor of hip-hop was changing: Playboi Carti's Whole Lotta Red dropped, laying the groundwork for a new underground, partially boosted by rabid fanbases on online communities like Discord. Prestige media outlets were losing their grip, flat-footed on the stylistic changes in the genre, and the rap stars of yesterday—who they were still embedded with—were aging, leaving coverage gaps. "I feel like the bigger outlets, they never really got it," he said. "XXL had a really notorious piece about leak culture. So it was very riddled with mistakes and stuff like that." If, in the 2010s, rap journalism went from narrative features to a mix of think piece-styles pieces, news stories, and lists, then an X account could get even more granular, providing super timely updates that could range from album news to details, like Carti sucking on a diamond-encrusted lollipop.

"I would say the early days were really honed in on the artists that I listened to at the time and very niche topics," he said. "I was covering leaks, weird threads, obscure images—it was really just a mirror of what I was interested in myself." The turning point for Kurrco as a brand came when Drake and 21 Savage released their collaborative album Her Loss, and the page posted about it. It got, at the time, one of the most powerful cosigns you could get. "There was a line about Kanye [West] in there and I posted it and then Ye reposted," Kurrco said. "That's when I realized, OK, this is getting a little crazy here."

How Kurrco’s page runs

Four years later, Kurrco is a power player, one of the most notable rap pages out. It’s appointment viewing any time there's a big release. Even as Kurrco operates on a small scale—it's the founder and two of his friends, one who does the night shift and the other who runs the Instagram. Yes, there is an IG page, but the brand is still committed to X, even as the broader media trend is outlets leaning toward front-facing short-form video. "Talking points start on X. It might be a small platform, but the influence of Twitter is much deeper than Instagram," Kurrco said. "Opinions form faster and just even things like memes—a lot of them find their start on Twitter and then they jump over to Instagram or TikTok. I do try to operate very in-the-moment and I think Twitter is the platform that provides that the most."

That immediacy means Kurrco has to balance speed and accuracy, while figuring out guidelines and what to cover on the go; there's the music and all of the other stuff with becoming a successful rapper. "I think there's a very specific genre of pages that just covers not really the music, but whenever rappers get into something," Kurrco said. "I do fall victim to the sensationalism here and there too and I do regret some posts sometimes as well." When asked about his approach to the more serious stuff—allegations, personal drama, street scuffles—he's honest about not having a rulebook. It's all in the gut. "I try to approach every situation from a human perspective and I try to put myself into their shoes. Do I really want their personal drama with raunchy details out in public?" he said. "That being said, sometimes that is unavoidable when it comes to, I guess, really superstar level artists." Kanye's public unraveling in 2025 is a good example of this operating in practice. During that "crash out" period, when he was going on increasingly unhinged Twitter rants, Kurrco was intentionally careful.

"I keep the coverage relatively minimal because I just realized this is not something that should be stoked even more," he said. "I did cover the very basic outlines of it, but all of the nasty things that were said, I don't think they need to be covered in detail over and over again once you get the general sense of what's going on in a situation like that." The internet of the modern rap age is strange, full of bots and fan pages. Kurrco points to the 2024 Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef as an example—not only did the rap war have some of the most lethal disses, but there was also a bunch of weird shit, including rumors about both artists and even a mysterious X page floating allegations. With all of these conflicting forces, Kurrco sought for balanced coverage. "There's a bunch of situations there where I wasn't sure, OK, is this even something for my page? But then if I don't post it on the next post, they're telling me, 'Why are you not covering this?'" he said. "Sometimes I feel pressured to cover certain things because fan bases have their animosities between each other," Kurrco said. "I feel like I have to stay fair. But then I regret it because it ends up just stoking the flames a little more." Like a lot of journalism in modern day media, you're defined by your wins rather than your losses. And the biggest W came last year when, after years of anticipation and rumors, Kurrco broke the news that Carti was indeed dropping MUSIC on March 12. "I'd say scoops are big for sure. And I think the Playboi MUSIC date was one of the biggest moments for the page," he said. "That being said, I'm not hunting for them. I'm not calling up people. I just let things play out naturally. And oftentimes these things even just kind of fall through my lap, which is kind of crazy."

When I pressed him on how scoops actually happen for the page, he mentioned that he has reached out to sources before but usually lets them come to him. "Maybe if something's dropping, I can ask this person for confirmation," he said. "But scoops aren't the main focus for me. I'm not hunting for scoops every single day and trying to get everything I can."

Do labels control Kurrco?

There's a conspiracy theory that floats around Kurrco, that major labels are feeding him information, that he's secretly funded by the giants of the music industry. He finds this funny, mostly. "The Carti release date, a lot of people think that his label gave it to me, which was so funny to me because they actually copy struck the tweet,” he said. "According to the internet, I'm owned by XO, pgLang, and OVO at the same time. It's like, what are we doing here? They don't see the coverage that I've had in the past year where I covered both sides equally. They just see one post. If it's not in favor of their favorite artist, that's it. He's paid off.” He does acknowledge that he's been in contact with label people. But he said they are mostly label A&Rs doing things like setting up artist interviews for Rolling Loud—not providing sourcing or feeding stories.

How much money does Kurrco make?

Depending on who you ask, working in hip-hop media is very profitable—like famous rich rapper profitable—or like you're living in poverty, like running an independent Substack that no one pays for. According to Kurrco, he's somewhere between these poles, making enough to run a business and live reasonably but nowhere near the heights of hip-hop media. Kurrco claims that most of his revenue comes from brand deals—including one with a notable betting company—but said his income is similar to a working journalist’s, not an Akademiks, who has built a massive streaming audience. "I'm closer to you," he said. "Ak probably makes, what, $10 million or something? I'm nowhere near that. Absolutely not." So, how long can a company just run on aggregation? Is there a version of the outlet that exists outside the world of husting links? "I'm definitely thinking about expansion. There have been little baby steps already made towards some things,” he said. “I don't know if I could say too much, but basically I am working in concepts on some video formats and I think in the past I passed up on a lot of opportunities of doing video content because I just felt like I wasn't ready. If I really wanted to get into this space, I really wanted to get into it with a certain level of confidence.”

How does Kurrco handle a big release?

Rap albums drop every week. On certain weeks, there's dozens that need to be highlighted. But you only get maybe a couple of blockbusters a year. And going into May 15, 2026, the rap world knew they would be at least getting one blockbuster: Drake's studio album Iceman, which he would be debuting alongside a live stream. For that release, the biggest of the year, one that would include most likely hundreds of posts, Kurrco had both of his workers in the trenches with him. But there was trouble. Kurrco woke up sick that morning and he started feeling gradually worse as the day went along. "Around 6:00 PM I could tell, ‘oh no, this is going to be bad,’" he said. By the time the stream kicked off early, he was feeling terrible, not in the mood for a big release. "And the thing with Iceman in particular was that it was just so dense—lyrics, themes, whatever. He just addressed a lot of things,” Kurrco said. “And to keep up with that live was quite the challenge." What makes the Iceman rollout a useful case study in how aggregation works in the heat of the battle is that it also shows the ability to stay on your toes. During the stream, Drake revealed that he was releasing three albums at the same time: the aforementioned Iceman, Habibti, and Maid of Honour. "We literally just said, 'All right, you do this one, I'll do that one,” Kurrco said. “So it worked out."

Since the team wouldn't post any clips or rip the stream—to avoid DMCA strikes—the plan was to focus on lines and lyrics. Midnight hit and the three would quickly learn that the two additional albums were more like side projects, and the focus should be on Iceman, which had dozens of subs from Drake—going after everyone from Kendrick to A$AP Rocky to DJ Khaled. This is all happening in real time, and trying to decipher lyrics at the same time as others—or before them—can be challenging. With Iceman, Kurrco and the group were mostly conservative, not taking too many liberties and letting audiences do the inference work. "Sometimes I hear a line and it just makes sense to me. So If there's some sort of contextual confirmation I can connect to it and I feel confident, I'll just post it,” Kurrco said. “But if I'm unsure, I'll watch from the sidelines first." Kurcco often posts a lyric next to a photo with very little context; the idea is to trust your audience to pick up on the messages being sent, letting them do the interpretive work. "We didn't really want to take too many crazy risks in terms of doing some interpretational work ourselves in that specific moment," Kurrco said. Two months later and Iceman is still the rap moment of the year. It's an album that hasn't left the top 5 of the charts yet, and it's sparked numerous conversations, largely due to the work of Kurrco. And yet, the Kurrco still feels like he left some meat on the bone, mostly because he wasn't operating at full capacity. In a lot of ways, even though it's an aggregator, the site thinks like a more traditional publications—there's reporting the news, and then what happens next.

"Something that would've been cool would've been doing more deep dives into wordplay," he said. "And I feel like during that initial drop day, I think we did miss some lines. I do remember feeling like—’ah, fuck, maybe I should have posted this one too, or maybe I should have pointed out this little detail.’”