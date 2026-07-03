Reggaeton

Reggaeton is a music genre that originated in Puerto Rico in the early 1990s, blending Latin Caribbean rhythms with hip-hop and dancehall influences. It is defined by its distinctive dembow beat, catchy hooks, and frequently bilingual lyrics. Pioneers like Daddy Yankee and contemporary stars such as Bad Bunny and J Balvin have shaped reggaeton’s sound and elevated it to global prominence within urban Latin music. Its relevance traces back to reggaeton’s role in popularizing Latin urban culture worldwide, especially through its integration with viral dance challenges and remix culture. Fans return because of its energetic rhythms and the genre’s ability to adapt, with artists often collaborating across styles to push reggaeton beyond traditional Latin audiences into mainstream pop and hip-hop markets.

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