Post Malone Seemingly Teases Return to Rap After Lengthy Country Run

Key Takeaways
- Post Malone previewed a new possible studio track that leans back into his early hip-hop sound, a sharp turn from his recent albums Austin and F-1 Trillion.
- Post appears to be gearing up to drop The Eternal Buzz, a double album with 40 songs, after teasing on Twitch that he aims to release two projects in 2026, if “everything goes my way.”
After spending the last few years away from hip-hop, it looks like Post Malone is coming back.
In a video shared on social media on Thursday (July 16), Post is vibing out in the studio to a song that is reminiscent of his earlier work, and a clear departure from his previous two albums, the rock- and pop-centric Austin and the full-on country LP F-1 Trillion.
Post posted a photo in April, revealing that his highly-anticipated upcoming album The Eternal Buzz will be a double album with 20 songs each.
The 31-year-old musician disclosed on a Twitch stream in Dec. 2025, the same one where he injured his wrist attempting a backflip, that he planned on dropping two albums this year.
“Chances are, chat, we are getting two albums in 2026,” he said, adding, “If everything goes my way.”
When asked by a fan about returning to rap not too long ago, Post did not outright reject the idea, leading one to believe that there was a possibility.
“We’ve been in the studio, working very, very hard, and there’s a lot of awesome fucking shit, and that’s all I can say.”
Malone announced in May that he was postponing a few early dates on his Big Ass Stadium Tour to focus on finishing up the album.
“Truth is, I promised y’all beautiful people new music, and I don’t have the time to finish it before tour starts," he explained. "We ain’t ready for tour just yet, so I’m making the decision to push the tour back about three weeks to get this music done."
Post also hinted at a return to rap, mentioning that he has not forgotten about “ole Stoney,” in reference to his 2016 debut album Stoney, which featured breakout songs “White Iverson” and “Congratulations.”
“And to a lot of little stinkers that think I’ve forgotten about ole Stoney, I haven’t,” he wrote.