Post Malone Seemingly Teases Return to Rap After Lengthy Country Run

Post appears to be gearing up to drop The Eternal Buzz, a double album with 40 songs, after teasing on Twitch that he aims to release two projects in 2026, if “everything goes my way.”

Post Malone previewed a new possible studio track that leans back into his early hip-hop sound, a sharp turn from his recent albums Austin and F-1 Trillion.

After spending the last few years away from hip-hop, it looks like Post Malone is coming back. In a video shared on social media on Thursday (July 16), Post is vibing out in the studio to a song that is reminiscent of his earlier work, and a clear departure from his previous two albums, the rock- and pop-centric Austin and the full-on country LP F-1 Trillion.

Post posted a photo in April, revealing that his highly-anticipated upcoming album The Eternal Buzz will be a double album with 20 songs each.

The 31-year-old musician disclosed on a Twitch stream in Dec. 2025, the same one where he injured his wrist attempting a backflip, that he planned on dropping two albums this year. “Chances are, chat, we are getting two albums in 2026,” he said, adding, “If everything goes my way.” When asked by a fan about returning to rap not too long ago, Post did not outright reject the idea, leading one to believe that there was a possibility. “We’ve been in the studio, working very, very hard, and there’s a lot of awesome fucking shit, and that’s all I can say.”