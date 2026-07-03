Heroes

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Modern comics have gone in a similar direction by giving villains a chance to shine, and have paved the way for some killer (no pun intended) movie personifications. In celebration of these evil-doers, we’re taking a look at the 10 Best Supervillain Comics Of All Time.
Jason Serafino

Latest Stories

Metro Boomin 'Heroes & Villains' cover
Music

Stream Metro Boomin's 'Heroes & Villains' Album f/ Travis Scott, The Weeknd, Young Thug, Takeoff, and More

Metro Boomin released his new album 'Heroes &amp; Villains,' which includes guest features from Travis Scott, Young Thug, The Weeknd, 21 Savage, Takeoff, and more.

edwinortiz1324 days ago
DurkBaby
Music

Lil Baby and Lil Durk Share New Song and Video "Voice of the Heroes"

Lil Baby and Lil Durk have dropped the title track from their upcoming joint project 'Voice of the Heroes.' The pair also shared the artwork for the album.

Brad Callas1873 days ago
truck
Life

Sanitation Workers Rescue Kidnapped 10-Year-Old While Working on Their Pickup Route

Pelican Waste & Debris workers Dion Merrick and Brandon Antoine used their garbage truck to block the car used to kidnap a 10-year-old girl.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery1984 days ago
winter solstice meme
Life

People Are Tweeting About Their New Superpowers as Winter Solstice Finally Arrives

This week's powerful astrological event could usher in a new era of humanity, bringing with it superpowers and equally super memes.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery2034 days ago
leonard roberts
Pop Culture

Ali Larter Responds After ‘Heroes’ Co-Star Leonard Roberts Accuses Her of Racist Behavior

Former 'Heroes' actor Leonard Roberts said that a contentious relationship with co-star Ali Larter and a toxic work environment led to him leaving the show.

tara mahadevan2038 days ago
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Kit Harington at the Emmys.
Pop Culture

Kit Harington Explains Why He Doesn't Want to Play Anymore 'Heroic' Roles Like Jon Snow

During an interview with 'The Telegraph,' Kit Harington says that he no longer wants to play traditionally silent/heroic roles like Jon Snow.

Gavin Evans2124 days ago
comic book villans dc
Pop Culture

A New 'Static Shock' Movie Might Be in Development

It was revealed during the DC FanDome that the popular electric-powered Black teen superhero Static Shock might be receiving a theatrical adaptation soon.

Jordan Rose2155 days ago
spidey
Pop Culture

Petitions Call for Disney to Approve Use of Spider-Man Image on 4-Year-Old's Tombstone

The father says Disney rejected his request to have a Spidey etching added due to a longstanding policy from the Walt days.

Trace William Cowen2564 days ago
This is a photo of Yellow Ranger.
Pop Culture

Original Power Rangers Remember the Late Thuy Trang: ‘She Was Such a Bright Light’

The cast of the original Power Rangers shared their memories of the late Yellow Ranger Thuy Trang, who died in a car accident in 2001 at the age of 27.

Gavin Evans2782 days ago
James Shaw Jr. accepts award from Actor Chadwick Boseman.
Pop Culture

Chadwick Boseman of 'Black Panther' Gave His MTV Best Hero Award to James Shaw Jr.

During his acceptance speech for Best Hero at the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards, Boseman acknowledged real-life hero James Shaw Jr., who disarmed a gunman at a Waffle House in Tennessee.

Jose Martinez2951 days ago
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Macron Mamoudou Gassama
Life

French President Rewards Immigrant Who Saved Toddler With Citizenship and Firefighter Job

The Mali immigrant, who had a rough stay in Libya before making it to France, met with President Macron who awarded him with a medal, citizenship, and a job—if he wants it.

Marco Margaritoff2972 days ago
Waffle House patron James Shaw, Jr.
Sports

Waffle House Hero James Shaw Jr. Meets Idol Dwyane Wade on 'Ellen'

James Shaw Jr. AKA the Waffle House Hero made an appearance on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show,' and the talk show host had a few surprises up her sleeve for him.

Katherine Barner2998 days ago
Comic Books Women
Pop Culture

DC Now Has 1 Male Superhero Comic Written by Women (Marvel Has 0)

Shawna and Julie Benson take over 'Green Arrow' this year.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery3035 days ago
tom holland spider man
Pop Culture

Tom Holland Thinks Spider-Man 'Would Love' Meeting Shuri From 'Black Panther'

Tom Holland thinks it would be 'brilliant' to have Spider-Man and Shuri meet.

Victoria L. Johnson3048 days ago
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The Incredibles
Pop Culture

'Incredibles 2' Trailer Gives Elastigirl the Spotlight

'Incredibles 2' is focusing on Mrs. Incredible this time.

Victoria L. Johnson3074 days ago
Luke Wilson
Pop Culture

Luke Wilson Pulls Woman to Safety Following Deadly Car Crash

Wilson was reportedly involved in the collision, but walked away without any injuries.

Joshua Espinoza3075 days ago

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