Teacher Who Tackled and Disarmed Noblesville School Shooter: 'The Only Acceptable Actions I Could Have Done'
Featured
Life
The 29-year-old science teacher and former college football player was adamant in today's press conference that he merely did what anyone would—or should.Marco Margaritoff
Modern comics have gone in a similar direction by giving villains a chance to shine, and have paved the way for some killer (no pun intended) movie personifications. In celebration of these evil-doers, we’re taking a look at the 10 Best Supervillain Comics Of All Time.Jason Serafino
From Captain America to the original X-Men, here are the major characters who (probably) won't survive Marvel's next multiverse-shattering event.Marc Griffin
Pop Culture
30 ‘Ms. Marvel' Easter Eggs and References (Plus The End Credits and That Game-Changing Reveal)
Now that Season 1 has come to an end, we break down 30 Easter eggs and references from Disney+'s 'Ms. Marvel,' plus the end credits that massive revealKevin Wong