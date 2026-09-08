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Jason Serafino

Joined July 2014 | 2631 posts
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60 Most Gruesome Horror Films Ever Made (Ranked by Gore Level)

From cult classics to banned horror masterpieces, these extreme films feature the most shocking gore, violence, and disturbing imagery ever captured on screen. Warning: not for the faint of heart

Jason Serafino321 days ago
Soul

The Best Animated Movies of All Time

From 'Toy Story' to 'Spirited Away' to 'Finding Nemo,' 'The Lion King', and 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,' these are the top animated movies of all time.

Jason Serafino1459 days ago
The Shining

The Scariest Movies of All Time

These 50 horror films have thrilled and scared moviegoers. Check out list of the scariest movies of all time - fair warning, you’ll probably lose some sleep.

Jason Serafino2325 days ago
Comic Books

The Comic Books You Need To Read Before You Die

These are the 25 comic books you need to ready before you die, from classic superhero books to politically-charged thrillers.

Jason Serafino2872 days ago
Woody Allen and Diane Keaton in Annie Hall; best indie movies of all time

50 Indie Movies You Need to See Before You Die

Independent film's best works prove that talented directors don't need to move to NY or LA. Here are the top 50 Indie movies you need to watch right now.

Jason Serafino2907 days ago
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50 best 80s movies die hard

15 Movies That Copied the "Die Hard" Formula

See how Seagal, Stallone, and Macaulay Culkin all ripped off an action movie classic.

Jason Serafino2986 days ago
50 best 80s movies platoon

The 50 Best '80s Movies

From the “Thriller” style special effects of “An American Werewolf in London” to “Ferris Bueller's Day Off”, here is our list of the best 80's movies.

Jason Serafino3135 days ago
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10 Infamous Comic Book Characters Who Started as Tech Nerds

Step inside the Innovation Lab to see our list of the 10 most infamous tech nerds turned superheroes or supervillains.

Jason Serafino4287 days ago
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Springfield Forever: A Timeline of "The Simpsons'" Highs and Lows

Revisit "The Simpsons'" highs and lows in this 25th anniversary timeline.

Jason Serafino4293 days ago
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We Break Down the “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” Trailer

Speculating on what to expect from the next Star Wars installment.

Jason Serafino4311 days ago
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10 Super Villains Who Would Actually Make Awesome Wingmen

10 Super Villains Who Would Actually Make Awesome Wingmen

Jason Serafino4459 days ago

HBO's Adaptation of "American Gods" Is Officially Dead

HBO’s planned adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s “American Gods” is officially dead.

Jason Serafino4472 days ago

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige Gives an Update on "Doctor Strange"

See what the president of Marvel Studios had to say about “Doctor Strange.”

Jason Serafino4472 days ago
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Koba Monkeys Around in This Terrifying New "Dawn of the Planet of the Apes" Clip

Take a look at this horrifying new clip from “Dawn of the Planet of the Apes.”

Jason Serafino4472 days ago
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Producer Frank Marshall Denies Matt Damon Is Returning to the "Bourne" Series

Frank Marshall just threw some cold water on those rumors about Matt Damon returning as Jason Bourne.

Jason Serafino4472 days ago
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Robert Downey Jr. Takes to Twitter to Reveal the Trailer for His Upcoming Movie "The Judge"

Take a look at the trailer for Robert Downey Jr.’s upcoming movie, “The Judge.”

Jason Serafino4473 days ago

Lifetime to Air "The Unauthorized Saved by the Bell Story" in September

Lifetime to air “The Unauthorized Saved by the Bell Story” in September.

Jason Serafino4473 days ago
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"Better Call Saul" Delayed Until 2015

There is some good news and bad news to share about the status of “Better Call Saul.”

Jason Serafino4473 days ago

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