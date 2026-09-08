Jason Serafino
Latest Stories
60 Most Gruesome Horror Films Ever Made (Ranked by Gore Level)
From cult classics to banned horror masterpieces, these extreme films feature the most shocking gore, violence, and disturbing imagery ever captured on screen. Warning: not for the faint of heart
The Best Animated Movies of All Time
From 'Toy Story' to 'Spirited Away' to 'Finding Nemo,' 'The Lion King', and 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,' these are the top animated movies of all time.
The Scariest Movies of All Time
These 50 horror films have thrilled and scared moviegoers. Check out list of the scariest movies of all time - fair warning, you’ll probably lose some sleep.
The Comic Books You Need To Read Before You Die
These are the 25 comic books you need to ready before you die, from classic superhero books to politically-charged thrillers.
50 Indie Movies You Need to See Before You Die
Independent film's best works prove that talented directors don't need to move to NY or LA. Here are the top 50 Indie movies you need to watch right now.
15 Movies That Copied the "Die Hard" Formula
See how Seagal, Stallone, and Macaulay Culkin all ripped off an action movie classic.
The 50 Best '80s Movies
From the “Thriller” style special effects of “An American Werewolf in London” to “Ferris Bueller's Day Off”, here is our list of the best 80's movies.
10 Infamous Comic Book Characters Who Started as Tech Nerds
Step inside the Innovation Lab to see our list of the 10 most infamous tech nerds turned superheroes or supervillains.
Springfield Forever: A Timeline of "The Simpsons'" Highs and Lows
Revisit "The Simpsons'" highs and lows in this 25th anniversary timeline.
We Break Down the “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” Trailer
Speculating on what to expect from the next Star Wars installment.
10 Super Villains Who Would Actually Make Awesome Wingmen
10 Super Villains Who Would Actually Make Awesome Wingmen
HBO's Adaptation of "American Gods" Is Officially Dead
HBO’s planned adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s “American Gods” is officially dead.
Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige Gives an Update on "Doctor Strange"
See what the president of Marvel Studios had to say about “Doctor Strange.”
Koba Monkeys Around in This Terrifying New "Dawn of the Planet of the Apes" Clip
Take a look at this horrifying new clip from “Dawn of the Planet of the Apes.”
Producer Frank Marshall Denies Matt Damon Is Returning to the "Bourne" Series
Frank Marshall just threw some cold water on those rumors about Matt Damon returning as Jason Bourne.
Robert Downey Jr. Takes to Twitter to Reveal the Trailer for His Upcoming Movie "The Judge"
Take a look at the trailer for Robert Downey Jr.’s upcoming movie, “The Judge.”
Lifetime to Air "The Unauthorized Saved by the Bell Story" in September
Lifetime to air “The Unauthorized Saved by the Bell Story” in September.
"Better Call Saul" Delayed Until 2015
There is some good news and bad news to share about the status of “Better Call Saul.”