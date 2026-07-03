Heroes X Villains

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Antony Starr in a tuxedo at an awards event, Metro holding a championship belt and wearing casual clothing
Pop Culture

'The Boys' Star Antony Starr Has 'Deep Affection' for Metro Boomin After Homelander Sample

In fact, the Homelander actor says he and Metro at one point discussed making a Coachella cameo happen.

Trace William Cowen763 days ago
Music

Drake Calls Out 'Tweet-and-Deleters': 'You Guys Make Me Sick to My Stomach'

Some fans believe Drizzy is alluding to Metro Boomin, who recently tweeted about 'Her Loss' winning more award show accolades over 'Heroes &amp; Villains.'

tara mahadevan942 days ago
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Music

Heroes x Villains ft. Lil Uzi Vert & Rome Fortune - "Made It"

Truth be told, I've already had this Heroes x Villains Vultures EP on repeat for the past month. I've already known who's featured on it, where it wa

nappy4267 days ago
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Heroes x Villains ft. Naz Tokio - "Illusions"

Heroes x Villains have been keeping it consistent, whether on the touring front or the free download front. Their latest is "Illusions," which feature

khrisd4441 days ago
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Music

Flosstradamus ft. Casino - "Mosh Pit (Heroes x Villains Remix)"

Quiet as kept, the stems for Flosstradamus' latest single "Mosh Pit" have been circulating in close circles for more than a month. We're laughing thou

nappy4495 days ago
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Ultra Music Will Be Releasing Heroes x Villains' "Twerk" on April 4

Daniel Disaster yet again with the last minute notice on a tune. Damn that man. If the news that he handed us wasn't absolutely massive every time h

nappy4498 days ago
hxv thunderbolt edit
Music

Sidney Samson & Justin Prime - "Thunderbolt (Heroes x Villains Edit)"

Well damn, didn't we just get a fierce CHAPEL EP from Heroes x Villains that was practically turned everything into darkness and despair for us... and

khrisd4540 days ago
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Music

PREMIERE: Heroes x Villains' "+CHAPEL+" EP

Heroes x Villains have been making some crazy moves in the past few months. To the general public, their output seems to have slowed down. To anyone with an in, 2014 is the takeover. They shut down Art Basel, played XS in Miami twice in two days (once with Diplo), have locked Valentine's day at Mansion in Miami, and have been working closely with FRESH.i.AM. on a line of clothing. The collective doesn't sleep, and seem to have taken no days off.

nappy4553 days ago
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Music

Watch The Aftermovie From Heroes x Villains' Set During Miami's Life In Color Tour

You have never seen me post an "aftermovie" for anything on our site. I hate the term, and frown at the way that festivals push off independent cinematographers in an effort to hoard content that they take months to release. If ever there was a time to drown myself in hypocrisy, this would be it, though.

nappy4572 days ago
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Music

Download the VAVLT BOYZ' THUMP x Overthrow Mix

There are still people that don't realize that Daniel Disaster is moving beyond trap music. Or that he's playing some of the most diverse DJ sets of

nappy4634 days ago
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Music

10 Must-See TomorrowWorld Acts

The time for sleeping is gone; unless you're live-streaming the seven hours a day of TomorrowWorld footage this weekend, you're going to be missing ou

androids4676 days ago
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Music

Heroes x Villains - "Twerk"

Heroes x Villains has been killing it. If you following their movements, you've known this, but from Europe to the U.S. (and possibly other points we're not even aware of), HxV is out there. This Instagram surfaced, and Daniel Disaster confirmed that it's a track entitled "Twerk" and will be on their next EP. The clip is fucking short (thanks, Instagram), but the bass in this one sounds so devious, set to murder any and all subwoofers in your whip. Massive.

khrisd4680 days ago
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Music

The Best Remixes of the Week

Looking at this week's sack of sick remixes, you can't help but be enamored by the wealth of quality producers out there. Ranging from the Melbourne sound to

khrisd4717 days ago
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Music

Dimitri Vegas & Moguai & Like Mike - "Mammoth (Heroes & Villains Vs. Carnage Festival Trap Remix)"

Not sure why I'm surprised this link up happened; both Heroes x Villains and Carnage are infatuated with the trap-house sound. Them linking up for this festival trap rework of "Mammoth" is, in a word, mammoth. The filtered guitars and euphoric vibes lead way for a massive 808 bounce. The proper definition of "undeniable" when it comes to this trap shit. Spinnin' made the wise choice; this one is set to drop on August 23.

khrisd4718 days ago
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The Best Remixes of the Week

Tricks might be for kids, but remixes are for DADs. We're just suckers for a solid rerub. This week we've got everything from thunderous Jersey club to light and airy house. Here are this week's best remixes.

khrisd4745 days ago
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