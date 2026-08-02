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Rihanna Becomes Barbados' Only Living National Hero After Sir Garfield Sobers' Funeral

Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley honored the cricket legend at Kensington Oval on July 30, with Rihanna seated beside her as the island nation's sole surviving honoree.

Rihanna at a fashion event, wearing a shimmering silver gown with a dramatic circular design, surrounded by photographers.
(Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Rihanna has become Barbados' only living National Hero following the state funeral of cricket legend Sir Garfield Sobers, marking a symbolic passing of the torch for one of the Caribbean nation's most celebrated figures.

Following Sir Garfield's funeral, Barbadian Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley reflected on the significance of the moment by sharing a photo of Rihanna alongside Sir Garfield and members of his family. She noted that when the picture was taken, no one could have predicted how meaningful it would later become.

Mottley wrote that with Sir Garfield's passing, "The Right Excellent Robyn Rihanna Fenty now stands as our only living National Hero," adding that the responsibility now rests with the global superstar to continue representing Barbados on the world stage. She praised Rihanna for consistently carrying her homeland into every room she enters while showcasing the country's courage, compassion, and pride.

Rihanna later acknowledged the tribute on social media with a heartfelt message honoring the cricket icon.

"Honored to carry the torch! Such an inspiration! Incredible shoes to fill!!! God be with you and all you love Sir!" she wrote.

Sir Garfield Sobers is widely regarded as one of the greatest cricketers in history. Throughout his legendary career, he became a national symbol in Barbados, earning recognition not only for his achievements on the field but also for his impact on the country's identity and sporting legacy.

Rihanna received the title of National Hero in 2021 when Barbados officially became a republic, recognizing her contributions to music, business, philanthropy, and her role as one of the nation's most influential global ambassadors.

The transition comes during an emotional period for Barbados as thousands gathered to celebrate Sobers' life and legacy. His state funeral honored decades of service to the nation, while tributes poured in from across the cricket world and beyond.

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