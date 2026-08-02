Rihanna Becomes Barbados' Only Living National Hero After Sir Garfield Sobers' Funeral

Following Sir Garfield's funeral, Barbadian Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley reflected on the significance of the moment by sharing a photo of Rihanna alongside Sir Garfield and members of his family. She noted that when the picture was taken, no one could have predicted how meaningful it would later become.

Rihanna has become Barbados ' only living National Hero following the state funeral of cricket legend Sir Garfield Sobers, marking a symbolic passing of the torch for one of the Caribbean nation's most celebrated figures.

Mottley wrote that with Sir Garfield's passing, "The Right Excellent Robyn Rihanna Fenty now stands as our only living National Hero," adding that the responsibility now rests with the global superstar to continue representing Barbados on the world stage. She praised Rihanna for consistently carrying her homeland into every room she enters while showcasing the country's courage, compassion, and pride.

Rihanna later acknowledged the tribute on social media with a heartfelt message honoring the cricket icon.

"Honored to carry the torch! Such an inspiration! Incredible shoes to fill!!! God be with you and all you love Sir!" she wrote.

Sir Garfield Sobers is widely regarded as one of the greatest cricketers in history. Throughout his legendary career, he became a national symbol in Barbados, earning recognition not only for his achievements on the field but also for his impact on the country's identity and sporting legacy.

Rihanna received the title of National Hero in 2021 when Barbados officially became a republic, recognizing her contributions to music, business, philanthropy, and her role as one of the nation's most influential global ambassadors.