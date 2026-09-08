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People Want to Drink Mummy Water From Recently Unearthed Sarcophagus
Some people really want to drink mummy juice from a recently unearthed sarcophagus. They want to drink this cursed mummy water so badly, someone has created a petition on Change.org.
Selma Blair Shares Petition Urging Disney to Rehire James Gunn
Selma Blair has jumped onboard to defend James Gunn after he was removed as director of Guardians of the Galaxy 3. The actress took to Twitter in support of James Gunn after he was fired old tweets touching on subjects like rape and pedophilia.
6ix9ine Hospitalized After Reportedly Being Kidnapped and Robbed (UPDATE)
6ix9ine was kidnapped, robbed, and hospitalized early Sunday morning, reports TMZ. The rapper was heading home from working on a music video in Brooklyn when the incident occurred.
Minnesota Vikings Offensive Line Coach Tony Sparano Dies at 56
Minnesota Vikings offensive line coach and former Miami Dolphins head coach Tony Sparano has passed away, the Vikings announced on Sunday. He was 56 years old.
'Supergirl' Announces Transgender Superhero for Fourth Season
Supergirl will become the first television show to feature a transgender superhero. Transgender actress and activist Nicole Maines will take on the role of Nia Nal in the fourth season of the show.
Pusha-T Marries Virginia Williams With Pharrell as His Best Man
Pusha-T married his longtime girlfriend Virginia Williams on Saturday and the wedding was complete with a few big-name celebrities, like his best man Pharrell.
Former NRA President Reportedly Met With Accused Russian Spy’s Group
In an investigation published by Mother Jones on Thursday, ties between the NRA and two Russians who were accused by the FBI of carrying out a malign political influence operation inside the U.S. were revealed.
Comic-Con Fan Says 'Halloween' and Jamie Lee Curtis Saved His Life
The classic horror film Halloween may have given many people nightmares as children, but for one Comic-Con fan, the movie and Jamie Lee Curtis actually saved his life.
Lindsay Lohan Is Back With New Reality Television Show
Plans for Lindsay Lohan's reality television series will move forward and filming is set to begin at the new Lohan Beach House in Mykonos, Greece.
CVS Manager Calls Cops on Black Woman for Using Wrong Coupon
The manager of a CVS in Chicago called the police on a black woman for trying to use a manufacturer’s coupon. The manager claimed he had never seen a coupon like that before, which prompted him to call the police.
Pussy Riot Claim Responsibility for Fans Running Onto World Cup Field
Pussy Riot, the Russian protest collective and punk band, has claimed responsibility for the four people who ran onto the field of Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow during the final World Cup match between France and Croatia.
Bruce Willis Gives His Take on If 'Die Hard' Is a Christmas Movie
Bruce Willis has weighed in on one of the major pop culture debates of our time: whether or not Die Hard is a Christmas movie. Will this finally end the great cinematic debate?
Dennis Rodman Tanks at Comedy Central's Bruce Willis Roast
Ex-basketball player Dennis Rodman's performance at 'The Comedy Central Roast of Bruce Willis' was painful to get through and that's being generous.
Channing Frye Signs With the Cleveland Cavaliers: 'Well I Guess This Is Hello Again'
After being traded to the Lakers in February, Channing Frye is rejoining his former team, the Cleveland Cavaliers. He and his teammate Kevin Love celebrated the news on Instagram.
LaVar Ball on Whether LeBron James Would Beat Him: 'He Too Weak'
LaVar Ball has claimed (again) that the new L.A. Laker Lebron James has nothing on him if they went head-to-head in a one-on-one. Well, at least on Ball back in his heyday.
Group of Muslim Children Asked to Stay Out of Pool in Delaware
The leader of an Arabic enrichment program claimed that she and a group of children were told to stay out of the water at a public pool in Delaware due to the clothing they were wearing.
'Game of Thrones' Actor Chuku Modu Reportedly Cast in 'Captain Marvel'
Marvel has released another cast member for the upcoming Captain Marvel film. Chuku Modu, best known from 'Games of Thrones' and 'The Good Doctor,' has been cast.
Steve Bannon Got Called a 'Piece of Trash' at a Virginia Bookstore
On Saturday, former chief strategist to President Trump Steve Bannon was shopping at an independent bookstore in Richmond, Virginia, when a customer approached him and called him "piece of trash."