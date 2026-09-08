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Katherine Barner

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Joined January 2018 | 260 posts
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Latest Stories

water

People Want to Drink Mummy Water From Recently Unearthed Sarcophagus

Some people really want to drink mummy juice from a recently unearthed sarcophagus. They want to drink this cursed mummy water so badly, someone has created a petition on Change.org.

Katherine Barner2979 days ago
Selma Blair attends the Build Series

Selma Blair Shares Petition Urging Disney to Rehire James Gunn

Selma Blair has jumped onboard to defend James Gunn after he was removed as director of Guardians of the Galaxy 3. The actress took to Twitter in support of James Gunn after he was fired old tweets touching on subjects like rape and pedophilia.

Katherine Barner2979 days ago
kidnap

6ix9ine Hospitalized After Reportedly Being Kidnapped and Robbed (UPDATE)

6ix9ine was kidnapped, robbed, and hospitalized early Sunday morning, reports TMZ. The rapper was heading home from working on a music video in Brooklyn when the incident occurred.

Katherine Barner2979 days ago
Minnesota Vikings Offensive Line Coach Tony Sparano

Minnesota Vikings Offensive Line Coach Tony Sparano Dies at 56

Minnesota Vikings offensive line coach and former Miami Dolphins head coach Tony Sparano has passed away, the Vikings announced on Sunday. He was 56 years old.

Katherine Barner2979 days ago
Nicole Maines the 'Supergirl' Special Video Presentation and Q&A during Comic Con

'Supergirl' Announces Transgender Superhero for Fourth Season

Supergirl will become the first television show to feature a transgender superhero. Transgender actress and activist Nicole Maines will take on the role of Nia Nal in the fourth season of the show.

Katherine Barner2979 days ago
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Rapper Pusha T arrives at the debut of his residency at Drai's Beach Club

Pusha-T Marries Virginia Williams With Pharrell as His Best Man

Pusha-T married his longtime girlfriend Virginia Williams on Saturday and the wedding was complete with a few big-name celebrities, like his best man Pharrell.

Katherine Barner2979 days ago
David Keene at the 2013 Conservative Political Action Conference

Former NRA President Reportedly Met With Accused Russian Spy’s Group

In an investigation published by Mother Jones on Thursday, ties between the NRA and two Russians who were accused by the FBI of carrying out a malign political influence operation inside the U.S. were revealed.

Katherine Barner2980 days ago
Jamie Lee Curtis with Michael Myers at the sCare Foundation's 1st Annual Halloween Launch Benefit

Comic-Con Fan Says 'Halloween' and Jamie Lee Curtis Saved His Life

The classic horror film Halloween may have given many people nightmares as children, but for one Comic-Con fan, the movie and Jamie Lee Curtis actually saved his life.

Katherine Barner2980 days ago
Lindsay Lohan attends the closing ceremony of 54th International Antalya Film Festival

Lindsay Lohan Is Back With New Reality Television Show

Plans for Lindsay Lohan's reality television series will move forward and filming is set to begin at the new Lohan Beach House in Mykonos, Greece.

Katherine Barner2980 days ago
CVS store in New York City

CVS Manager Calls Cops on Black Woman for Using Wrong Coupon

The manager of a CVS in Chicago called the police on a black woman for trying to use a manufacturer’s coupon. The manager claimed he had never seen a coupon like that before, which prompted him to call the police.

Katherine Barner2986 days ago
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Pussy Riot intrusion during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Final

Pussy Riot Claim Responsibility for Fans Running Onto World Cup Field

Pussy Riot, the Russian protest collective and punk band, has claimed responsibility for the four people who ran onto the field of Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow during the final World Cup match between France and Croatia.

Katherine Barner2986 days ago
Bruce Willis attends the Comedy Central Roast Of Bruce Willis

Bruce Willis Gives His Take on If 'Die Hard' Is a Christmas Movie

Bruce Willis has weighed in on one of the major pop culture debates of our time: whether or not Die Hard is a Christmas movie. Will this finally end the great cinematic debate?

Katherine Barner2986 days ago
Dennis Rodman attends the Comedy Central Roast Of Bruce Willis

Dennis Rodman Tanks at Comedy Central's Bruce Willis Roast

Ex-basketball player Dennis Rodman's performance at 'The Comedy Central Roast of Bruce Willis' was painful to get through and that's being generous.

Katherine Barner2986 days ago
Channing Frye talks to the media

Channing Frye Signs With the Cleveland Cavaliers: 'Well I Guess This Is Hello Again'

After being traded to the Lakers in February, Channing Frye is rejoining his former team, the Cleveland Cavaliers. He and his teammate Kevin Love celebrated the news on Instagram.

Katherine Barner2987 days ago
LaVar Ball watches Lonzo Ball on stage as the Big Baller Brand hosts a fashion show

LaVar Ball on Whether LeBron James Would Beat Him: 'He Too Weak'

LaVar Ball has claimed (again) that the new L.A. Laker Lebron James has nothing on him if they went head-to-head in a one-on-one. Well, at least on Ball back in his heyday.

Katherine Barner2987 days ago
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Astoria Pool in the borough of Queens

Group of Muslim Children Asked to Stay Out of Pool in Delaware

The leader of an Arabic enrichment program claimed that she and a group of children were told to stay out of the water at a public pool in Delaware due to the clothing they were wearing.

Katherine Barner2987 days ago
Marvel's 'Captain America: The Winter Soldier' premiere at the El Capitan Theatre

'Game of Thrones' Actor Chuku Modu Reportedly Cast in 'Captain Marvel'

Marvel has released another cast member for the upcoming Captain Marvel film. Chuku Modu, best known from 'Games of Thrones' and 'The Good Doctor,' has been cast.

Katherine Barner2987 days ago
Steve Bannon speaks at a debate with Lanny Davis

Steve Bannon Got Called a 'Piece of Trash' at a Virginia Bookstore

On Saturday, former chief strategist to President Trump Steve Bannon was shopping at an independent bookstore in Richmond, Virginia, when a customer approached him and called him "piece of trash."

Katherine Barner2993 days ago

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