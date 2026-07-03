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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 5: Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Jon Bernthal pose during a photo call for the new play based on the 1975 film "Dog Day Afternoon" on Broadway at The August Wil
Pop Culture

‘The Bear’ Prequel Episode 'Gary' Is Now Streaming

The hour-long episode drops ahead of 'The Bear' Season 5.

tara mahadevan72 days ago
Daryl Hannah.
Pop Culture

Daryl Hannah Says She's Received 'Threatening Messages' Over 'False' 'Love Story’ Portrayal

The actor described the JFK Jr.-Carolyn Bessette show as a "tragedy-exploiting television series."

Joshua Espinoza132 days ago
Jack Schlossberg in a suit speaks at a podium with a blue backdrop. In another image, publicist Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy and publisher John F Kennedy Jr in formal attire at an event.
Pop Culture

Jack Schlossberg Blasts 'Love Story' Series About His Uncle John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette

The Kennedy grandson pushes back on Ryan Murphy’s latest biographical drama, questioning its portrayal of JFK Jr.’s legacy and calling for accountability.

Andrew White136 days ago
'Far Cry 4' poster at E3
Pop Culture

‘Far Cry’ TV Series Officially Moves Forward at FX

The new series will be overseen by the creators of 'It's Always Sunny' and 'Alien: Earth.'

Richard Chachowski233 days ago
Bobby Hundreds and Justin Chon developing Burnfield streetwear drama series.
Pop Culture

Bobby Hundreds and Justin Chon Developing Streetwear-Focused TV Show

The FX series, titled 'Burnfield,' will be based on Bobby and Chon's unique experience in the West Coast streetwear scene.

Joshua Espinoza574 days ago
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Ryan Murphy arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix's "Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story" at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on September 16, 2024 in Los Angeles, California/Trial of the Menendez brothers in Los Angeles
Pop Culture

Producer Ryan Murphy Thinks the Menendez Brothers Should Send Him Flowers: 'They Haven’t Had So Much Attention in 30 Years'

The convicted murders previously shared their disappointment with Murphy's hit Netflix show, 'Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story.'

Jaelani Turner-Williams652 days ago
the bear cast
Pop Culture

‘The Bear’ Breaks Emmy Comedy Record at the 2024 Ceremony With 11 Awards

The FX series also beat its own record from 2023's 10 wins.

Alex Ocho669 days ago
Four individuals are sitting on a couch in casual attire, with one person giving a peace sign. The setting appears relaxed, with red cups in the foreground. Names not provided
Pop Culture

'Reservation Dogs' Co-Creator Reacts to Show Getting Emmy Nominations Post-Cancellation: 'We Held True to Storytelling'

The FX comedy earned four 2024 Emmy nominations despite ending with its third season last September.

Jaelani Turner-Williams728 days ago
A person wearing a red and white jacket with "Sergio Tacchini" and a white and red backward cap looks into the distance against a blue and purple background
Music

Ghostface Killah on Why He Refuses to Watch Hulu’s: ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga': 'It’s Not My Story'

Method Man shared a similar sentiment during a conversation on Kevin Hart's '<i>Gold Minds'</i> podcast.

Mark Elibert746 days ago
donald glover and dave burd are pictured
Pop Culture

Donald Glover on Feeling 'Insulted' by 'Atlanta' and 'Dave' Comparisons: 'Don’t Think They Have a Lot in Common'

To be clear, Glover considers Dicky "a really nice guy." He also had kind words for 'Dave,' which recently wrapped its run on FXX.

Trace William Cowen882 days ago
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Music

Jeremy Allen White and Rosalía Are Reportedly Dating

“They started out as just friends, but things have turned romantic recently," an insider told '<i>USWeekly</i>.'

Jaelani Turner-Williams959 days ago
Pop Culture

Forget Syd and Carmy—‘The Bear’ Season 2 Belongs to the Rest of the Crew

'The Bear' stars Lionel Boyce and Liza Colón-Zayas tell Complex how the focus on the back-of-house staff made Season 2 even better.

Karla Rodriguez1113 days ago
Pop Culture

Drake Says 'Dave' Is 'One of the Most Important Shows of Our Generation,' Guest Stars Alongside Brad Pitt

The Season 3 finale of Lil Dicky's comedy series 'Dave' was packed with guest stars including Rachel McAdams, Brad Pitt, and Drake, who told the creator of the series it's "one of the most important shows of our generation."

Joe Price1141 days ago
Jeremy Allen White and Addison Timlin attend the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards
Pop Culture

‘The Bear’ Star Jeremy Allen White’s Wife Addison Timlin Files for Divorce After 3 Years of Marriage

Jeremy Allen White’s wife Addison Timlin is asking for a divorce from the star of FX’s hit series 'The Bear.' Timlin filed the paperwork on Thursday.

Brad Callas1161 days ago

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