Ghostface Killah on Why He Refuses to Watch Hulu’s: ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga': 'It’s Not My Story'

Ghostface Killah has revealed he hasn't watched any Wu-Tang: An American Saga episodes and won't do it anytime soon.
During a conversation on the oure Show, the Wu-Tang Clan member admitted that he hadn't seen RZA's Hulu show that's based on the rise of legendary group. .
"I never seen that shit. I never watched it," he said. "Never in my life. RZA know that. Because that's not my story. You want a Ghostface story, you get a Ghostface story. It's not my story. You could take a piece of me: 'Oh, he had two brothers with muscular dystrophy.' I'm me. There's a story behind myself."
He continued, "I don't care about that shit. I ain't watch it. I don't care. I'm glad y'all are saying it was good because RZA my brother. He got a vision, he got something he want to put on TV, alright cool. I never got a chance to speak to the person that was writing me. Whoever was writing my parts out, I never got a chance to do my 1, 2."
Ghost admitted he met with the creatives behind the show, but wasn't thrilled with the direction. He also had no relationship with Siddiq Saunderson, the actor who played him in the series.
Method Man shared a similar sentiment during a conversation on Kevin Hart's Gold Minds podcast.
"So to see this come to fruition on screen, it was a no-brainer for me knowing how RZA works," said Meth. "In the beginning, it was like, 'Wow, they're taking a lot of liberties here with the story.' In hindsight, knowing how some of these things work, and embellishments and sometimes dudes still be having open cases and shit so I could understand. I haven't watched an episode, personally, but I get the scripts ahead of time. Everything ain't for everybody, that's all I could say."
Wu-Tang: An American Saga premiered in September 2019 and ran for three seasons on Hulu. The series starred Ashton Sanders, Shameik Moore, Dave East, Joey Bada$$, and more.