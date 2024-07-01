Ghostface Killah on Why He Refuses to Watch Hulu’s: ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga': 'It’s Not My Story'

Ghostface Killah has revealed he hasn't watched any Wu-Tang: An American Saga episodes and won't do it anytime soon.

During a conversation on the oure Show, the Wu-Tang Clan member admitted that he hadn't seen RZA's Hulu show that's based on the rise of legendary group. .

"I never seen that shit. I never watched it," he said. "Never in my life. RZA know that. Because that's not my story. You want a Ghostface story, you get a Ghostface story. It's not my story. You could take a piece of me: 'Oh, he had two brothers with muscular dystrophy.' I'm me. There's a story behind myself."

He continued, "I don't care about that shit. I ain't watch it. I don't care. I'm glad y'all are saying it was good because RZA my brother. He got a vision, he got something he want to put on TV, alright cool. I never got a chance to speak to the person that was writing me. Whoever was writing my parts out, I never got a chance to do my 1, 2."