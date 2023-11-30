Jeremy Allen White and Rosalía Are Reportedly Dating

Jeremy Allen White and Rosalía are officially a thing.

According to USWeekly, the two are dating, with an insider sharing that "they started out as just friends, but things have turned romantic recently.”

White and Rosalía were recently seen canoodling at a Los Angeles farmers market and on Wednesday, Nov. 29, the couple were spotted hanging out in West Hollywood per TMZ.

In August, White was linked to model Ashley Moore and was seen kissing the 30-year-old in Hollywood, just months after the actor's former wife, Addison Timlin, filed for divorce after three years of marriage. The ex-spouses share two daughters, Ezer Billie, 5, and Dolores Wild, 3.

Rosalía was previously engaged to reggaeton artist Rauw Alejandro, who she called off the engagement with in July after two years of dating. The artists shared their engagement in the "Beso" music video, also announcing their EP RR, which was released in March.

“For us, it’s always love first and everything else later, but we skipped that this time so we could finish RR and share it with the world,” Rosalía stated at the time. “After more than three years these three songs are here and each one of them belongs to a different stage of love.”