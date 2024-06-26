The 10 Most Chaotic Characters From ‘The Bear,’ Ranked

Carmy, Sugar, and Mikey’s mother has only appeared in two episodes, but that’s all she needed to make an impact. There’s no sugar-coating this: Donna is chaos incarnate. In a flashback episode, we are taken to Berzatto Christmas Eve as the family prepares dinner. Mikey is still alive and each member of the family is at their most toxic, picking fights with anyone who makes eye contact. But none are as unhinged, triggering, or volatile as Donna. While multiple family members offer her help, Donna prefers to make herself the victim. Even when she accepts some help, she gives frantic instructions that even a trained chef would have trouble following. All of this hits an insane crescendo as she gets into the car and drives it straight through the living room. At the end of Season 2, she refuses to go inside the revamped restaurant, possibly because she can’t bear to see her children succeed without her.

Season 3 of The Bear premieres on Jun 27, 2024, over on FX on Hulu.