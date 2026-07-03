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Pop Culture

Donald Glover Reveals ‘Exact Moment’ He Understood ‘Atlanta Meant Something’ in Handwritten Note on Script Up for Auction

The 'Atlanta' pilot script—featuring a heartfelt note from Glover—is part of a batch of celebrity-centric eBay auctions raising money for crew members amid the dual strikes.

Jose Martinez1036 days ago
‘Atlanta’ Writer Janine Nabers Mr. Chocolate Episode 5
Pop Culture

‘Atlanta’ Writer Janine Nabers Shares Who and What Inspired Mr. Chocolate in "Work Ethic!"

Janine Nabers chatted with Complex about Van’s journey, Lottie finding her voice, and how 'Atlanta' explores what is considered “good” or "bad" Black art.

Karla Rodriguez1379 days ago
Atlanta FX explores therapy
Pop Culture

‘Atlanta’ Season 4 Explores Therapy, Earn’s Truth, and the Dangers of Resentment

The second episode of ‘Atlanta’ fourth season finally uncovers the truth about Earn dropping out of Princeton and the deep dangers of resentment.

Karla Rodriguez1397 days ago
What to Watch: Atlanta, The Woman King
Pop Culture

What to Watch This Week: 'Atlanta,' 'The Woman King,' 'Pearl,' and More

There’s plenty in store for movie and TV fans as summer comes to a close. Check our choices for this week including 'Atlanta,' The Woman King,' and more.

Karla Rodriguez1400 days ago
Atlanta Season 3 Episode Ranking
Pop Culture

'Atlanta' Season 3 Episodes, Ranked From Worst to Best

We've made it through yet another mind-blowing season of FX's 'Atlanta.' Here is our ranking of 'Atlanta' Season 3 episodes, from worst to best.

Karla Rodriguez1519 days ago
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Atlanta Season 3
Pop Culture

'Atlanta' Fans Finally Learn What's Up With Van In Season 3 Finale, Writer Stefani Robinson Breaks Down Her Story

Complex caught up with ‘Atlanta’ writer and executive producer Stefani Robinson to break down what was happening with Vanessa in the Season 3 finale "Tarrare."

Karla Rodriguez1519 days ago
Stephen Glover Atlanta Writer
Pop Culture

Stephen Glover Doesn’t Care About Making ‘Atlanta’ Viewers Happy

'Atlanta''s Stephen Glover talks third season, coming up under his brother Donald Glover, Kevin Samuels, cancel culture, and what's next.

Julian Kimble1520 days ago
Artist Alim Smith Atlanta Season 3 Artwork
Pop Culture

How Alim Smith Went From Painting Memes For Instagram to Becoming the Lead Artist on ‘Atlanta’

We spoke to Alim Smith about how he went from Instagram meme creator to becoming the lead artist on FX’s 'Atlanta' after being a lifelong Donald Glover fan.

Karla Rodriguez1557 days ago
Atlanta Season 3 Cast Photo
Pop Culture

Everything We Know About 'Atlanta' Season 3

Donald Glover's FX series 'Atlanta' has just finished filming Season 3 in Europe, but information is scarce. We're hype, so here's everything we know!

Peter A. Berry1610 days ago
Zazie Beetz attends the 2021 CFDA Fashion Awards
Pop Culture

Zazie Beetz on Returning to 'Atlanta' Set, Says ‘We Have a Solid Group Thread That Goes 24/7'

The actress didn't reveal much about what 'Atlanta' seasons 3 and 4 would deliver, but confirmed she and the team are still working on the latter.

Joshua Espinoza1706 days ago
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70th Primetime Emmy Awards
Pop Culture

6 Notable Takeaways From the 2018 Emmy Nominations

From Donald Glover's highs to the lows for 'Modern Family,' Thursday's 70th Primetime Emmy Awards nominations rolled out some interesting, notable moments.

Khal2927 days ago
Atlanta season two episode Crabs in a Barrel
Pop Culture

Could This Be the End of 'Atlanta'?

The 'Atlanta Robbin' Season' finale "Crabs in a Barrel" feels more like a series finale than the end of a season. Based on how the season concluded, some believe that Donald Glover and Hiro Murai are ready to walk away from FX and their hit series.

Khal2989 days ago
Donald Glover as Earn in 'Atlanta'
Music

All of the Music Played During 'Atlanta' Season 2

A big part of Donald Glover's FX series, 'Atlanta,' is the music, which ranges from new trap anthems to old school jams. Here's a list of every notable song featured on 'Atlanta Robbin Season.'

Khal2989 days ago
LaKeith Stanfield as Darius in the "Teddy Perkins" episode of 'Atlanta'
Pop Culture

Here's How That Viral Black History Month Drawing Ended Up on 'Atlanta'

Philadelphian artist Justin Richburg's Black History Month drawing popped up in the series' most recent episode.

BJosephs3021 days ago

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