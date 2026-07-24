X-Men

X-Men is a fictional team of mutants with extraordinary abilities, created by writer Stan Lee and artist Jack Kirby in 1963 for Marvel Comics. Featuring iconic characters like Wolverine, Storm, and Professor X, the X-Men have appeared in comics, animated series, and blockbuster films. Their early 2000s film adaptations notably expanded the superhero genre outside the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), shaping how mutant stories explore themes of otherness and acceptance in mainstream media. Its relevance traces back to the civil rights era, with stories that tackle identity, discrimination, and social justice through the lens of mutant powers. Fans return because the franchise consistently challenges societal norms and fosters conversations about diversity, making the X-Men a cornerstone for representation in pop culture. The series’ unique focus on mutant abilities as metaphors for real-world struggles sustains a passionate community invested in both its mythology and its social commentary.

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 03: Hugh Jackman takes part in SiriusXM's Front Row with Gina Chick hosted by Hugh Jackman at SiriusXM Studios on June 03, 2026 in New York City.
Pop Culture

Hugh Jackman Admits to Having Internal 'Rage' That 'Rarely' Comes Out

The actor has learned to compartmentalize his anger, which occasionally comes out when he plays X-Men character Wolverine.

Jaelani Turner-Williams52 days ago
Odessa A'zion Reportedly Being Considered for Rogue Role in 'X-Men' Reboot
Pop Culture

Odessa A’zion Eyed for Rogue in Marvel’s ‘X-Men’ Reboot

Insider Jeff Sneider says Marvel is considering the 'Marty Supreme' breakout for Rogue in its upcoming 'X-Men' reboot.

Bernadette Giacomazzo106 days ago
Wolverine PS5
Pop Culture

'Marvel’s Wolverine’ Game Release Date Confirmed: What to Know

Insomniac Games is back with (what looks like) another banger.

Trey Alston151 days ago
X-Men comic book
Pop Culture

This Vintage X-Men Comic Just Sold for an Utterly ‘Uncanny’ Price

The classic comic book commanded a price tag that can only be described as 'x-traordinary.'

Richard Chachowski270 days ago
(L-R) Beau DeMayo and Kevin Feige.
Pop Culture

'X-Men 97' Writer Beau DeMayo Addresses 'Final Straws' With Kevin Feige and MCU

DeMayo alleges that Feige didn't support 'X-Men 97' and declined to throw a wrap party for the show.

Jaelani Turner-Williams344 days ago
Advertisement
Kevin Feige on stage at San Diego Comic-Con, wearing a black jacket and a blue cap with a "4" logo, holding a microphone.
Pop Culture

Kevin Feige Says MCU X-Men Movie Will Feature All New Actors

Kevin Feige spilled some tea about the future of the MCU.

Mark Elibert370 days ago
Ryan Reynolds at a red carpet event, wearing a black suit and white shirt, with "Deadpool" and "Wolverine" signage in the background.
Pop Culture

Ryan Reynolds Reportedly Developing 'Deadpool' and 'X-Men' Team-Up Film

The star is reportedly in the early working stages on an ensemble film.

Alex Ocho447 days ago
Avengers: Doomsday Cast
Pop Culture

Marvel Unveils Star-Studded 'Avengers: Doomsday' Cast as 'X-Men' Join the MCU

The upcoming crossover event will bring mutants, Avengers, and the Fantastic Four together at last.

Alex Ocho486 days ago
LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 11: SZA is seen on March 11, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Pop Culture

SZA Thinks It Would Be 'Gnarly' to Play Storm in the MCU

The singer-songwriter wants to "bring the range" to Storm's origin story.

Jaelani Turner-Williams491 days ago
Jean Grey (left), Cable (center), and Cyclops (right) engage in combat from what appears to be a ship's cockpit.
Pop Culture

What 'X-Men '97' Gets Right And 'Velma' Gets Wrong About Adult Cartoon Reboots

Adult animated cartoons are on the rise again, but not every show does its source material justice. We examine what makes a good reboot, why they fail or succeed, and which dormant shows are rife with potential.

Brent Eickhoff660 days ago
Advertisement
X-Men 97 creator is pictured at event
Pop Culture

'X-Men '97' Controversy: Marvel Claims 'Egregious' Investigation Findings Led to Creator’s Firing

Beau DeMayo claims "the truth will be revealed" about his firing soon.

Trace William Cowen709 days ago
A woman is posing on a red carpet, wearing an elegant white dress with a bejeweled collar. There is some event signage in the background
Pop Culture

Who Was the Better Mystique in X-Men Movies Debate: Carmen Electra Enters the Chat

Fans have been debating whether Rebecca Romjin or Jennifer Lawrence gave the better performance in the X-Men movies.

Joe Price788 days ago
Pop Culture

Janet Jackson Says She Passed on Playing Storm in ‘X-Men’ Before the Role Went to Halle Berry

Jackson said she passed on the role because of tour obligations.

Jaelani Turner-Williams818 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App