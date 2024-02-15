Donald Glover on Feeling 'Insulted' by 'Atlanta' and 'Dave' Comparisons: 'Don’t Think They Have a Lot in Common'

Donald Glover says he “definitely was insulted” by comparisons between Atlanta and Dave.
The remarks arrives amid a variety of honesty-required inquiries during a recent episode of Vanity Fair’s reliably headlineable lie detector series. First, Glover, joined by his Mr. & Mrs. Smith co-star Maya Erskine, was asked if he thinks he’s “more talented than this person.” He was then shown a photo of Dave Burd, a.k.a. Lil Dicky.
“Yeah,” Glover said initially. From there, he elaborated further by pointing out how nice Dicky is.
“This is gonna start beef, but I actually like him,” he said. “I think he’s a really nice guy, but I’m just conceited.”
A follow-up question from the VF team saw Glover asked if he was “insulted” when “critics compared” his and Dicky’s respective series, both of which fell under the larger FX Networks banner during their time on the air but otherwise came from two uniquely-their-own perspectives.
“I don’t remember any, like, critics,” Glover said. “I think it was just people. But I definitely was insulted, not because I think that Dave is bad. Because I actually really think Dave is a good show. I just don’t think they have a lot in common.”
Glover’s Emmys-winning Atlanta came to a close after four brilliant seasons in November 2022. Its finale alone is a feat of televisionary artistry, at once poignant and characteristically absurd. Dave also earned critical praise during its three seasons on FXX, which concluded last May with an especially strong episode featuring Brad Pitt and Drake.
At the top of this month, an FX rep informed TVLine "there are no current plans for a fourth season of Dave right now." According to the rep, Lil Dicky is taking "an extended break to focus on music and other ventures."
More recently, Dicky, fresh off the Penith rollout, stopped by Sneaker Shopping and Hot Ones.
Glover and Erskine, meanwhile, both stepped into the GOAT Talk ring earlier this month.