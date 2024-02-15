Donald Glover on Feeling 'Insulted' by 'Atlanta' and 'Dave' Comparisons: 'Don’t Think They Have a Lot in Common'

Donald Glover says he “definitely was insulted” by comparisons between Atlanta and Dave.

The remarks arrives amid a variety of honesty-required inquiries during a recent episode of Vanity Fair’s reliably headlineable lie detector series. First, Glover, joined by his Mr. & Mrs. Smith co-star Maya Erskine, was asked if he thinks he’s “more talented than this person.” He was then shown a photo of Dave Burd, a.k.a. Lil Dicky.

“Yeah,” Glover said initially. From there, he elaborated further by pointing out how nice Dicky is.