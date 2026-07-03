Fredo Santana

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Mustard
Music

Mustard Opens Up About Losing 120 Pounds After Trying to Lose Weight His ‘Whole Adult Life’

The DJ and producer shares his diet and exercise regimen.

tara mahadevan185 days ago
Baby CEO
Music

Memphis Rapper Baby CEO Reportedly Dies at 20

Although no official announcement or cause of death has been revealed, social media was ablaze Wednesday morning with tributes to the young rapper.

Xavier Hamilton2004 days ago
keef
Music

Chief Keef Urges Everyone to Stop Saying Fredo Santana Died From Abusing Lean

The official cause of Santana's 2018 death was cardiovascular disease, with idiopathic epilepsy listed as a contributing factor.

Trace William Cowen2325 days ago
Fredo Santana in New York
Music

Fredo Santana's Cause of Death Has Been Revealed

We have finally learned what caused Fredo Santana’s untimely death, who passed away after a fatal seizure in January at the age of 27. The Los Angeles County coroner has ruled that cardiovascular disease was the main culprit and that idiopathic epilepsy was also partially responsible.

tara mahadevan2897 days ago
Chief Keef at the Brooklyn Bowl.
Music

Chief Keef Reacts to Fredo Santana's Death

Chief Keef reacts to the death of his fellow Glory Boyz Entertainment member and cousin, Fredo Santana.

tara mahadevan3100 days ago
Fredo Santana at the Highline Ballroom.
Music

Drake, Gucci Mane, Travis Scott, and More Mourn the Death of Fredo Santana

Fellow collaborators and friends pay their respects following the death of Chicago rapper Fredo Santana.

tara mahadevan3100 days ago
Karrueche Tran attends the 16th Annual Unforgettable Gala at The Beverly Hilton Hotel.
Pop Culture

Karrueche Apologizes for ‘Lean Is Weak AF’ Tweet: ‘Bad Timing’

Karrueche's recent tweet got her in hot water.

Victoria L. Johnson3100 days ago
Fredo Santana
Music

Fredo Santana Dead at 27

Chicago rapper Fredo Santana has died at the age of 27.

edwinortiz3100 days ago
Lil Uzi Vert
Music

Rappers Who Are Leaving Xanax and Lean Behind in 2018

Lil Uzi Vert leads the wave of rappers striving to live a (somewhat) drug-free life in 2018.

Joe Price3112 days ago
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Music

Listen To Fredo Santana's New Mixtape 'Ain't No Money Like Trap Money'

Fredo Santana released his 'Ain't No Money Like Trap Money' mixtape, with features from Chief Keef and Ty Dolla $ign.

James Elliott4076 days ago
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Music

Listen to Andy Milonakis' "Maybach" f/ Chief Keef & Fredo Santana

The duo's 'Blood Thicker Than Water' project is coming soon.

Eric Diep4108 days ago
Music

Listen to Yung Gleesh's "Sorry (Remix)" f/ Chief Keef & Fredo Santana

Yung Gleesh grabs Chief Keef and Fredo Santana for the remix of his catchy street single.

Justin Davis4265 days ago
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Music

Is Fredo Santana's New Song a Migos Diss?

After a serious Twitter exchange with Migos, Fredo Santana lets loose "Go To War" featuring Lil Reese.

Meaghan Garvey4268 days ago
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Music

Fredo Santana Threatens Migos for Fighting GBE Member Capo in Chicago

The beef between the Atlanta Trio and Chicago's has escalated.

ianservantes4269 days ago
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Music

Listen to Chief Keef and Fredo Santana's "Beetle Juice"

Produced by HurtboyAG and Trap Money Benny.

Zach Frydenlund4314 days ago
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Music

Premiere: Watch Fredo Santana's "Who Are U" Video

Off Fredo's "Walking Legend" mixtape.

Dharmic X4332 days ago

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