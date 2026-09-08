Meaghan Garvey
Latest Stories
The 50 Greatest Rap Songs About Sex
From Future's "Rich Sex" to UGK's "Take It Off," here are the 50 best rap songs about sex (ranked).
Bhad Bhabie Isn’t Going Anywhere
From being known as the Cash Me Ousside girl from Dr. Phil to Bhad Bhabie, Danielle Bregoli is a viral star with a plan to extend her 15 minutes of fame through a new career as a rap star. Signed to Atlantic Records, she's releasing chart-topping music with some of her favorite artists—from Kodak Black to Lil Yachty.
The 35 Best Young Thug Songs
Jeffrey Williams has troves of music, recorded obsessively and released (or not) according to his whim. These are the best he's let loose so far.
Watch Wale's "MMG Under God" Video
Wale drops a video for last year's feel-good "MMG Under God," shot on the streets of DC.
Iggy Azalea Jumps On Tinashe's "All Hands On Deck (Remix)"
Future tourmates Tinashe and Iggy join forces for the remix of album highlight "All Hands On Deck."
SD Is On A Roll With "Life Of A Savage 4"
Chicago's SD, formerly of Glory Boys, drops off another strong project, "Life Of A Savage 4."
10 Artists Redefining British Music Right Now
We’ve rounded up 10 artists who are helping to redefine the sound and experience of British music today.
BBC DJ Zane Lowe Headed to Apple to Work on Beats Streaming Service
BBC DJ Zane Lowe announces he's leaving the station to work at Apple, presumably with their in-the-works Beats streaming service.
Here's Three New Love/Lust Songs from TeeFlii & DJ Carisma
Ratchet ladies' man TeeFlii and DJ Carisma deliver three new R&B songs for Valentine's Day weekend.
Listen to Earl Sweatshirt's "Quest/Power"
Earl Sweatshirt shares his latest, the Samiyam and Budgie-produced "Quest/Power."
Watch Kid Ink's "Ride Out" Video f/ YG, Wale, Tyga, & Rich Homie Quan
The lead single of the "Furious 7" soundtrack, "Ride Out" with Kid Ink, Wale, Tyga, YG, and Rich Homie Quan, now has a dramatic video.
Is Nicki Minaj the Secret Guest for the All-Star Game Halftime Show?
The NBA just dropped a major hint that Nicki Minaj might be joining Ariana Grande for the All-Star Game Halftime Show tomorrow.
Watch Bricc Baby Shitro's "6 Drugs" Video
Bricc Baby Shitro's "6 Drugs" is the best song you missed this week.
Listen to Big Sean's "Used To (Remix)"
Big Sean shares a remix of Lil Wayne and Drake's "Used To," two weeks ahead of his "Dark Sky Paradise" album release.
Listen to Wiz Khalifa's "Decisions"
Wiz Khalifa drops off his latest, the TM88-produced "Decisions."
The Evolution of Playing Music in Your Car
To honor the audio technologies of our past, we’ve traced the evolution of playing music in your car.
The Best Albums That Lost Album of the Year Grammys
We’ve compiled 13 of the best albums that got strangely passed over for the coveted Album of the Year award at the Grammys.
A Complete List of the 2015 Grammy Winners
We'll be constantly updating the winners tonight.