James Elliott
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50 Cent Shares His Thoughts On Tidal
50 Cent questions the viability of Tidal.
Ty Dolla $ign Discusses Upcoming Album Dedicated To His Brother And Working With Kanye West
Ty Dolla $ign speaks on his forthcoming album, 'Free TC,' and working with Kanye West.
Listen To Dom Kennedy's New Song "2 Bad"
Dom Kennedy releases the first song from 'Dom Kennedy' album, "2 Bad."
Thousand Attend B.B. King's Viewing In Mississippi
Thousands attend B.B. King's open casket viewing in Mississippi today.
Watch Lion Babe's New Video For "Don't Break My Heart"
Lion Babe released the new video for their song "Don't Break My Heart."
Action Bronson Removed From NXNE Main Stage
Action Bronson's NXNE performance has been official cancelled.
Earl Sweatshirt Shares Some Choice Words About The Possible Odd Future Break Up
Earl Sweatshirt responds to Tyler, The Creator's "No More" comments from last night.
Donnie Trumpet & The Social Experiment Release "Surf" Featuring Chance The Rapper
We've been waiting for this.
Here's What We Know About Chance The Rapper, And Donnie Trumpet & The Social Experiment's 'Surf'
We've learned some new details about Donnie Trumpet & The Social Experiment's forthcoming 'Surf' project.
Glastonbury Festival's Organizer Received Death Threats After Booking Kanye West
Glastonbury Festival organizer receives death threats after booking Kanye West.
Watch Ryn Weaver's Acoustic Rendition Of "Pierre"
Ryn Weaver debuts the acoustic rendition of her new song "Pierre."
Wiz Khalifa Previews New Music On Instagram
Wiz Khalifa previews two new tracks on his Instagram.
Kendrick Continues Filming "Alright" Video In Los Angeles
Kendrick Lamar continues to shoot the "Alright" video, this time in Los Angeles
Watch Tame Impala's Live Video For "Cause I'm A Man"
Tame Impala released the second video for their single, "Cause I'm A Man."
Stream And Download Young Scooter's & Zaytoven's 'Juggathon' Mixtape
Young Scooter drops his latest mixtape, 'Juggathon,' a collaboration with Zaytoven.
Jeremih's 'Late Nights: The Album' Has A Release Date
Jeremih's 'Late Nights: The Album" will arrive in the summer.
Golden State Warriors Fans Boo Kanye West
Kanye West hears some boo birds at tonight's Warriors-Rocket game.
Riot Fest Announces Massive 2015 Line Up, Featuring Snoop Dogg & Ice Cube
Riot Fest has revealed its 2015 lineup.