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James Elliott

Joined March 2015 | 174 posts
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Latest Stories

50 Cent Shares His Thoughts On Tidal

50 Cent questions the viability of Tidal.

James Elliott4129 days ago
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Ty Dolla $ign Discusses Upcoming Album Dedicated To His Brother And Working With Kanye West

Ty Dolla $ign speaks on his forthcoming album, 'Free TC,' and working with Kanye West.

James Elliott4129 days ago
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Listen To Dom Kennedy's New Song "2 Bad"

Dom Kennedy releases the first song from 'Dom Kennedy' album, "2 Bad."

James Elliott4129 days ago

Thousand Attend B.B. King's Viewing In Mississippi

Thousands attend B.B. King's open casket viewing in Mississippi today.

James Elliott4129 days ago
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Watch Lion Babe's New Video For "Don't Break My Heart"

Lion Babe released the new video for their song "Don't Break My Heart."

James Elliott4129 days ago
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Action Bronson Removed From NXNE Main Stage

Action Bronson's NXNE performance has been official cancelled.

James Elliott4129 days ago
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Earl Sweatshirt Shares Some Choice Words About The Possible Odd Future Break Up

Earl Sweatshirt responds to Tyler, The Creator's "No More" comments from last night.

James Elliott4130 days ago
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Donnie Trumpet & The Social Experiment Release "Surf" Featuring Chance The Rapper

We've been waiting for this.

James Elliott4130 days ago
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Here's What We Know About Chance The Rapper, And Donnie Trumpet & The Social Experiment's 'Surf'

We've learned some new details about Donnie Trumpet & The Social Experiment's forthcoming 'Surf' project.

James Elliott4130 days ago
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Glastonbury Festival's Organizer Received Death Threats After Booking Kanye West

Glastonbury Festival organizer receives death threats after booking Kanye West.

James Elliott4130 days ago
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Watch Ryn Weaver's Acoustic Rendition Of "Pierre"

Ryn Weaver debuts the acoustic rendition of her new song "Pierre."

James Elliott4130 days ago
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Wiz Khalifa Previews New Music On Instagram

Wiz Khalifa previews two new tracks on his Instagram.

James Elliott4130 days ago
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Kendrick Continues Filming "Alright" Video In Los Angeles

Kendrick Lamar continues to shoot the "Alright" video, this time in Los Angeles

James Elliott4130 days ago
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Watch Tame Impala's Live Video For "Cause I'm A Man"

Tame Impala released the second video for their single, "Cause I'm A Man."

James Elliott4130 days ago
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Stream And Download Young Scooter's & Zaytoven's 'Juggathon' Mixtape

Young Scooter drops his latest mixtape, 'Juggathon,' a collaboration with Zaytoven.

James Elliott4131 days ago
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Jeremih's 'Late Nights: The Album' Has A Release Date

Jeremih's 'Late Nights: The Album" will arrive in the summer.

James Elliott4131 days ago
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Golden State Warriors Fans Boo Kanye West

Kanye West hears some boo birds at tonight's Warriors-Rocket game.

James Elliott4131 days ago

Riot Fest Announces Massive 2015 Line Up, Featuring Snoop Dogg & Ice Cube

Riot Fest has revealed its 2015 lineup.

James Elliott4131 days ago

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