Dharmic X Portrait

Dharmic X

Joined July 2014 | 85 posts
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Listen to Jon Waltz's "Victoria" f/ Allan Kingdom

A touching ode to a special someone.

Dharmic X4394 days ago
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Stream the "Stussy x Soulection" Compilation

Features songs from GoldLink and Sango, among others.

Dharmic X4394 days ago
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Premiere: Watch Fredo Santana's "Who Are U" Video

Off Fredo's "Walking Legend" mixtape.

Dharmic X4394 days ago
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Raury Freestyles on "Sway In The Morning" and Kills It

The Atlanta native is on his way to becoming an icon.

Dharmic X4395 days ago
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Listen to Meek Mill's "I Like It" f/ Mac Miller

Free Meek.

Dharmic X4395 days ago
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Watch Mac Miller's Teaser For the "Diablo" Music Video

"Everybody got dead homies..."

Dharmic X4396 days ago
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Willow Smith Covers King Krule's "Easy Easy"

Something unexpected.

Dharmic X4396 days ago
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Watch G-Unit Freestyle on Funkmaster Flex's Radio Show

13 minutes full of bars.

Dharmic X4396 days ago

Makonnen Talks About Working With Miley Cyrus

The OVO signee is thinking big.

Dharmic X4396 days ago
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Stream Boaz's "Real Name, No Gimmicks (Vol. 2)" EP

Featuring Grafh and Rockie Fresh.

Dharmic X4396 days ago

Chris Brown Covers Billboard Magazine and Releases a Statement About Suge Knight's Shooting

"I hope that I am not defined by just a few moments in my life."

Dharmic X4396 days ago
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Your Old Droog Proves He's Not Nas Once and For All At His Debut Performance

The Coney Island rapper crushed his debut performance.

Dharmic X4396 days ago

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