Dharmic X
Latest Stories
Young Thug, Rich Homie Quan, and Birdman Walk Adrien Broner to The Ring
Rich Gang in full effect.
Listen to Jon Waltz's "Victoria" f/ Allan Kingdom
A touching ode to a special someone.
Stream the "Stussy x Soulection" Compilation
Features songs from GoldLink and Sango, among others.
Premiere: Watch Fredo Santana's "Who Are U" Video
Off Fredo's "Walking Legend" mixtape.
Listen to Trinidad Jame$' "Who Dat (Falcons Vs Saints 4Ever)" f/ Curren$y
A new football anthem.
Cee-Lo Green Dropped From Gretna Heritage Festival Lineup Due To Recent Controversy
He was replaced by Joan Jett.
Raury Freestyles on "Sway In The Morning" and Kills It
The Atlanta native is on his way to becoming an icon.
Listen to Rick Ross' "Black & White (Remix)" f/ Stalley, Gunplay, & Killer Mike
MMG meets Killer MIke.
Watch Mac Miller's Teaser For the "Diablo" Music Video
"Everybody got dead homies..."
Listen to Bobby Shmurda's "Hot N***a (Remix)" f/ Fabolous, Jadakiss, Chris Brown, Rowdy Rebel, Busta Rhymes, & Yo Gotti
It's finally here.
Watch G-Unit Freestyle on Funkmaster Flex's Radio Show
13 minutes full of bars.
Stream Boaz's "Real Name, No Gimmicks (Vol. 2)" EP
Featuring Grafh and Rockie Fresh.
Chris Brown Covers Billboard Magazine and Releases a Statement About Suge Knight's Shooting
"I hope that I am not defined by just a few moments in my life."
Your Old Droog Proves He's Not Nas Once and For All At His Debut Performance
The Coney Island rapper crushed his debut performance.