Jesús Triviño Alarcón

Joined October 2025 | 2 posts
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Latest Stories

A boy rides a bike on a street with dramatic explosions, flying cars, and reggaeton-themed posters, creating a dynamic, surreal scene. This is the cover of Bad Bunny's YHLQMDLG album, which is one of the best reggaeton albums of all time.

The 25 Best Reggaeton Albums of All Time

Reggaeton's roots run deeper than Bad Bunny. Daddy Yankee, Don Omar, Ivy Queen and more spent decades building the foundation.

Jesús Triviño Alarcón106 days ago
J Balvin, Daddy Yankee, Bad Bunny, Ivy Queen, and Ozuna are posing against a colorful background. These are some of the best reggaeton artists of all time. Bad Bunny is No. 1 and will be performing the Super Bowl halftime show.

The 25 Best Reggaeton Artists of All Time

With Grammy-winning superstar Bad Bunny getting ready to headline the Super Bowl LX halftime show, reggaetón will be centerstage. Here are the genre’s 25 best artists of all time.

Jesús Triviño Alarcón224 days ago

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