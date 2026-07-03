Feid

Feid, born Salomón Villada Hoyos in Medellín, Colombia, began his career as a songwriter for artists like J Balvin before launching his solo career in 2015. He gained widespread recognition with his 2020 album *FERXXO (VOL 1: M.O.R)*, which includes hits like “Porfa.” His 2021 album *Inter Shibuya – La Mafia* further solidified his presence in Latin music. His 2023 album *Mor, No Le Temas a la Oscuridad* featured collaborations with artists such as Sech and Justin Quiles. Feid’s songwriting credits include J Balvin’s “Ginza,” showcasing his influence behind the scenes in reggaeton and Latin trap. His distinct vocal style and melodic approach are evident in tracks like “Fumeteo” and “Normal,” where he combines romantic lyricism with rhythmic production. Complex covers Feid’s evolving discography and his role in shaping contemporary Latin urban music.

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Fied.
Music

Feid Adds Star Power to Stone Island’s Spring/Summer 2026 Collection

The Grammy-winning artist can been seen sporting Stone Island's Metal Lamina Ripstop Heat Reactive in a campaign promoting the brand's Community as a Form of Research project.

tara mahadevan95 days ago
Karol G with long hair in a red lace outfit and matching wings stands confidently on stage.
Music

Karol G Speaks Out on Being Single After Feid Breakup: ‘I’m Letting Go of Everything'

The Colombian superstar explained how embracing her solitude allowed her to discover her most "evolutionary moments."

Alex Ocho102 days ago
Feid Tour
Music

Feid's Feid vs Ferxxo Tour: How to Get Tickets

The Colombian singer's tour kicks off in April.

tara mahadevan117 days ago
Actor Charlie Hunnan stars in the new Stone Island Denim Research SS '026 campaign.
Style

Stone Island Introduces SS26 Denim Research Collection

The new collection is modeled by actor Charlie Hunnam and musician Feid in the sleek lookbook.

Joe Price137 days ago
Feid and Karol G attend the New York screening of Netflix's "Karol G: Tomorrow Was Beautiful" at Whitby Hotel on May 06, 2025 in New York City
Music

Karol G and Feid Reportedly Call It Quits

The Colombian music stars, who were romantically linked since 2021, have reportedly broken up.

Alex Ocho180 days ago
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Feid at Governors Ball
Music

Feid Gets Personal on 'FERXXO VOL X: Sagrado'

The Grammy-winning artist shares the follow-up to 2020's 'Ferxxo (Vol 1: M.O.R).'

Jade Gomez402 days ago
Sneakers

Feid Signs Endorsement Deal With Salomon

Here's what to know about the partnership.

Victor Deng870 days ago
Music

Sky Rompiendo Taps Arcángel and Dei V for "Crush" Music Video

“Crush” follows Rompiendo’s single “El Cielo,” featuring Myke Towers and Feid.

tara mahadevan995 days ago
Feid shares violent music video for new track "nieve"
Music

Feid Shares Video for New Track "Nieve"

Colombian singer and songwriter Feid is back with the deathofgian-directed video for his new track “Nieve,” which was produced by Sky Rompiendo.

Abel Shifferaw1598 days ago
Feid appears in the video for single "Vacations"
Music

Premiere: Feid Shares Fan-Favorite Single "Vacaxiones" With 'Belly'-Inspired Video

Feid’s new single is one that fans have been looking to get their hands on, and now they can enjoy it in its entirety with a 'Belly'-inspired music video.

Brenton Blanchet1724 days ago
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