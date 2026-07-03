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madden-soundtrack
Music

Listen to the 'Madden NFL 22' Official Soundtrack f/ Moneybagg Yo, Jack Harlow, Tierra Whack, and More

EA and Interscope have partnered on the official 'Madden NFL 22' soundtrack, which features artists like Jack Harlow, Swae Lee, Tierra Whack, and more.

tara mahadevan1800 days ago
Snoop and Soulja
Music

Snoop Dogg Calls Out EA Games Over Server Outage: 'I'm Gettin’ Me a Soulja Boy Console'

The rapper shared the message in a social media video this weekend, telling EA Games to fix the problem as soon as possible or lose him as a customer.

Joshua Espinoza1967 days ago
.Paak and Ross
Music

Watch Anderson .Paak and Rick Ross Return to High School in "Cut Em In" Video

The single appears on EA Sports' 'Madden 21' soundtrack, which dropped in August alongside the game. The "Cut Em Up" video premiered during a Twitch event.

Xavier Hamilton2124 days ago
trav
Music

Travis Scott Reflects on Record-Breaking 'Fortnite' Performance: 'I've Been Having These Ideas Since 'Rodeo''

Travis Scott broke 'Fortnite' records with his art-forward approach to in-game performances. Now, the music and gaming industries are looking to the future.

Trace William Cowen2185 days ago
Tua Tagovailoa
Sports

Watch Tua Tagovailoa, Jalen Hurts, and More Rookie QBs React to Their 'Madden 21' Ratings

On Thursday, NFL Hall-of-Famer Steve Young hopped on a video chat with some of the 2021 NFL rookie quarterbacks to reveal their player ratings in 'Madden 21.'

Jordan Rose2200 days ago
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People visit the Electronic Arts area at a Computer Gaming Convention.
Pop Culture

EA Announces New ‘Skate’ Game Is in the Works

It was announced during EA Play 2020 that a new ‘Skate’ game is in the early stages of development, a decade after ‘Skate 3’ was released.

Jose Martinez2220 days ago
In this photo illustration the Madden NFL 20 logo
Sports

See How Your Favorite NFL Players Are Rated in 'Madden 20'

Fans are excited to see the official ratings of their favorite NFL superstars in 'Madden 20.'

Xavier Hamilton2560 days ago
Old Republic
Life

EA Celebrates May the 4th With Over a Dozen 'Star Wars' Offers

The gaming platform will add a slew of 'Star Wars' video games to the Origin Access vault, and treat fans to new in-game content.

Joshua Espinoza2632 days ago
NBA Live 19 All Star Edition
Life

EA Drops 'NBA Live 19 All-Star Edition'

It's available now for Xbox One or PlayStation 4.

Joshua Espinoza2712 days ago
Migos
Music

Migos, Ludacris, and Lil Yachty to Play Pre-Super Bowl Show in Atlanta

When it was announced that Maroon 5 would be performing at the Super Bowl halftime show next year in Atlanta, a lot of people were disappointed.

Joe Price2811 days ago
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Jacksonville Shooting protest
Pop Culture

EA Sports Cancels Its Remaining 'Madden 19' Tournament Qualifier Events

“It is an unthinkable tragedy that Taylor Robertson and Elijah Clayton, two of our top 'Madden' competitors, lost their lives in this way,” EA CEO Andrew Wilson wrote in a new statement.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery2881 days ago
madden 19 soundtrack
Music

'Madden NFL 19' Soundtrack to Feature New Songs From Migos, ASAP Ferg, Desiigner, and More

For the first time in 'Madden''s history, the soundtrack will evolve as the year goes on. EA Sports will be adding music updates to the game each month through Super Bowl LIII with a post-launch "Songs of the Month" feature.

Eric Skelton2915 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

New ‘Star Wars’ Video Game Is Coming to Your Console Soon

EA will partner with Respawn Entertainment for the 3rd-person, action adventure game.

snuga3726 days ago
Pop Culture

Here's Everything You Need to Know About Electronic Arts' 'Star Wars Battlefront' Reboot

EA is stepping up with their own take on the George Lucas universe.

Trace William Cowen3915 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

Magnum Opus Games: The FIFA Story

This is the story of how the 'FIFA' series, the wildly successful and critically praised soccer simulation video game franchise, has stayed on top.

Trace William Cowen3937 days ago
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Not Available Lead
Sports

Judge Awards College Athletes $60 Million in Video Game Case

A federal judge awards college athletes $60 million in their class-action lawsuit against the NCAA and EA Sports.

Gavin Evans4017 days ago
Photo Removed
Pop Culture

EA Exec Discusses "Dungeon Keeper" Advertising Fiasco, Says Company Was Too Innovative

In an interview with Games Industry, EA executive Frank Gibeau says that the company "innovated too much" with "Dungeon Keeper".

Gus Turner4391 days ago

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