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Listen to the 'Madden NFL 22' Official Soundtrack f/ Moneybagg Yo, Jack Harlow, Tierra Whack, and More
EA and Interscope have partnered on the official 'Madden NFL 22' soundtrack, which features artists like Jack Harlow, Swae Lee, Tierra Whack, and more.
Snoop Dogg Calls Out EA Games Over Server Outage: 'I'm Gettin’ Me a Soulja Boy Console'
The rapper shared the message in a social media video this weekend, telling EA Games to fix the problem as soon as possible or lose him as a customer.
Watch Anderson .Paak and Rick Ross Return to High School in "Cut Em In" Video
The single appears on EA Sports' 'Madden 21' soundtrack, which dropped in August alongside the game. The "Cut Em Up" video premiered during a Twitch event.
Travis Scott Reflects on Record-Breaking 'Fortnite' Performance: 'I've Been Having These Ideas Since 'Rodeo''
Travis Scott broke 'Fortnite' records with his art-forward approach to in-game performances. Now, the music and gaming industries are looking to the future.
Watch Tua Tagovailoa, Jalen Hurts, and More Rookie QBs React to Their 'Madden 21' Ratings
On Thursday, NFL Hall-of-Famer Steve Young hopped on a video chat with some of the 2021 NFL rookie quarterbacks to reveal their player ratings in 'Madden 21.'
EA Announces New ‘Skate’ Game Is in the Works
It was announced during EA Play 2020 that a new ‘Skate’ game is in the early stages of development, a decade after ‘Skate 3’ was released.
See How Your Favorite NFL Players Are Rated in 'Madden 20'
Fans are excited to see the official ratings of their favorite NFL superstars in 'Madden 20.'
EA Celebrates May the 4th With Over a Dozen 'Star Wars' Offers
The gaming platform will add a slew of 'Star Wars' video games to the Origin Access vault, and treat fans to new in-game content.
EA Drops 'NBA Live 19 All-Star Edition'
It's available now for Xbox One or PlayStation 4.
Migos, Ludacris, and Lil Yachty to Play Pre-Super Bowl Show in Atlanta
When it was announced that Maroon 5 would be performing at the Super Bowl halftime show next year in Atlanta, a lot of people were disappointed.
EA Sports Cancels Its Remaining 'Madden 19' Tournament Qualifier Events
“It is an unthinkable tragedy that Taylor Robertson and Elijah Clayton, two of our top 'Madden' competitors, lost their lives in this way,” EA CEO Andrew Wilson wrote in a new statement.
'Madden NFL 19' Soundtrack to Feature New Songs From Migos, ASAP Ferg, Desiigner, and More
For the first time in 'Madden''s history, the soundtrack will evolve as the year goes on. EA Sports will be adding music updates to the game each month through Super Bowl LIII with a post-launch "Songs of the Month" feature.
New ‘Star Wars’ Video Game Is Coming to Your Console Soon
EA will partner with Respawn Entertainment for the 3rd-person, action adventure game.
Here's Everything You Need to Know About Electronic Arts' 'Star Wars Battlefront' Reboot
EA is stepping up with their own take on the George Lucas universe.
Magnum Opus Games: The FIFA Story
This is the story of how the 'FIFA' series, the wildly successful and critically praised soccer simulation video game franchise, has stayed on top.
Judge Awards College Athletes $60 Million in Video Game Case
A federal judge awards college athletes $60 million in their class-action lawsuit against the NCAA and EA Sports.
EA Reveals the Stunning New Generation of 'Star Wars: Battlefront'
Out November 17.
EA Exec Discusses "Dungeon Keeper" Advertising Fiasco, Says Company Was Too Innovative
In an interview with Games Industry, EA executive Frank Gibeau says that the company "innovated too much" with "Dungeon Keeper".