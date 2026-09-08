Gus Turner
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The 20 Best Basketball Movies of All Time
Here are the best movies about basketball and basketball player from Coach Carter to Blue Chips.
Kristaps Porzingis Talks Knicks, Travel, and Becoming a New Yorker
We sat down with Kristaps Porzingis to talk Knicks, travel, and becoming a native New Yorker.
Bon Iver Just Made Its Most Kanye-Sounding Album Yet; Here’s Why You Should Listen
How Justin Vernon's newly-released third album could show the future of music.
How Crippling Anxiety and a Near-Death Experience Fueled Shura's Stellar Debut Album
After conquering the Road of Death and overcoming panic attacks, the “2Shy” singer steps into the spotlight on 'Nothing's Real.'
Premiere: Watch Jodie Abacus' New Video for "I'll Be That Friend"
London singer and songwriter Jodie Abacus debuts the video for "I'll Be That Friend."
Prince By the Numbers: Celebrating the Life and Legacy of the Purple One
However you break it down, one thing is clear: the man was a legend.
Will Poulter: Changing of the Guard
Leonardo DiCaprio may be the one chomping on bison liver, but another actor steals the show in 'The Revenant.'
Up All Night: Inside Neon Indian's Grotesque Vision of New York
It took four years, a stolen laptop, and a week-long cruise for Neon Indian to make his most accomplished record to date.
ArtPrize, Michigan's Premier Art Festival, Is As 'Terrifying and Thrilling' As Ever
Now seven years old, the international art competition ArtPrize continues to pull the art world off-axis. Grand Rapids art festival continues to push boundaries
Golden Tate Is Always Ready For That No. 1 Spot
The Detroit Lions wide receiver tells us why he's done battling fan, media, and social media misinterpretations.
Digital Deadstock: How Sneakers End Up in Basketball Video Games
Here's how NBA Live 16 and NBA 2K16 turn covetable kicks into playable grails.
Test Drive: You Aren't Rick Ross But the Mercedes-Maybach S600 Will Make You Feel Like Him
We drove Rick Ross' car of choice, and here's what we have to say about it.
Carhartt Took Us to a Detroit Tigers Game to Show Us a Jacket You Need This Fall
The Detroit-based company hooked us up with their latest product.
John Cena Will Face Seth Rollins at WWE SummerSlam for the WWE World Heavyweight Title
Rollins looks to defend his WWE World Heavyweight title, while Cena is out to issue some payback for his broken nose.
Champs Sports Presents: An Illustrated Look at Why Everyone Is So Scared of Calvin Johnson
You do not want to end up in Megatron's path.
Bethe Correia Still Wants a Title Belt, and She Wants to Beat Ronda Rousey to Get It
Has she already forgotten about last weekend's match?