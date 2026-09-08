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Gus Turner

Joined July 2014 | 841 posts
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Latest Stories

Adam Sandler and Juancho Hernangomez star Hustle, a movie about basketball.

The 20 Best Basketball Movies of All Time

Here are the best movies about basketball and basketball player from Coach Carter to Blue Chips.

Gus Turner1512 days ago
kristapspoint

Kristaps Porzingis Talks Knicks, Travel, and Becoming a New Yorker

We sat down with Kristaps Porzingis to talk Knicks, travel, and becoming a native New Yorker.

Gus Turner3507 days ago
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Bon Iver Just Made Its Most Kanye-Sounding Album Yet; Here’s Why You Should Listen

How Justin Vernon's newly-released third album could show the future of music.

Gus Turner3639 days ago
shura lead

How Crippling Anxiety and a Near-Death Experience Fueled Shura's Stellar Debut Album

After conquering the Road of Death and overcoming panic attacks, the “2Shy” singer steps into the spotlight on 'Nothing's Real.'

Gus Turner3713 days ago

Premiere: Watch Jodie Abacus' New Video for "I'll Be That Friend"

London singer and songwriter Jodie Abacus debuts the video for "I'll Be That Friend."

Gus Turner3725 days ago
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Prince By the Numbers: Celebrating the Life and Legacy of the Purple One

However you break it down, one thing is clear: the man was a legend.

Gus Turner3795 days ago

Will Poulter: Changing of the Guard

Leonardo DiCaprio may be the one chomping on bison liver, but another actor steals the show in 'The Revenant.'

Gus Turner3906 days ago
best albums of 2015

The Best Albums of 2015

These are the top releases of the year.

Gus Turner3943 days ago

Up All Night: Inside Neon Indian's Grotesque Vision of New York

It took four years, a stolen laptop, and a week-long cruise for Neon Indian to make his most accomplished record to date.

Gus Turner3989 days ago
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ArtPrize, Michigan's Premier Art Festival, Is As 'Terrifying and Thrilling' As Ever

Now seven years old, the international art competition ArtPrize continues to pull the art world off-axis. Grand Rapids art festival continues to push boundaries

Gus Turner3998 days ago
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Golden Tate Is Always Ready For That No. 1 Spot

The Detroit Lions wide receiver tells us why he's done battling fan, media, and social media misinterpretations.

Gus Turner4004 days ago

Digital Deadstock: How Sneakers End Up in Basketball Video Games

Here's how NBA Live 16 and NBA 2K16 turn covetable kicks into playable grails.

Gus Turner4005 days ago
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Test Drive: You Aren't Rick Ross But the Mercedes-Maybach S600 Will Make You Feel Like Him

We drove Rick Ross' car of choice, and here's what we have to say about it.

Gus Turner4013 days ago
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Carhartt Took Us to a Detroit Tigers Game to Show Us a Jacket You Need This Fall

The Detroit-based company hooked us up with their latest product.

Gus Turner4039 days ago
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John Cena Will Face Seth Rollins at WWE SummerSlam for the WWE World Heavyweight Title

Rollins looks to defend his WWE World Heavyweight title, while Cena is out to issue some payback for his broken nose.

Gus Turner4054 days ago

Champs Sports Presents: An Illustrated Look at Why Everyone Is So Scared of Calvin Johnson

You do not want to end up in Megatron's path.

Gus Turner4059 days ago
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Bethe Correia Still Wants a Title Belt, and She Wants to Beat Ronda Rousey to Get It

Has she already forgotten about last weekend's match?

Gus Turner4060 days ago

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